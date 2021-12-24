
Interview News
thumb

I was the top scorer in 2016 WC: Tamim

There is a myth that Tamim Iqbal cannot play well in the World Cup. Bdcrictimequestioned Tamim regarding this weakness. Despite admitting this allegation, he also reminded his go

thumb

Received a proposal from a girl in CPL: Rashid

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's 20-year-old wonder boy has shared his keys to succeed and a bit of personal life in an exclusive interview with bdcrictime.com.Afghanistan, led by Rashid

thumb

Indian media humilates Shakib

There has always been a tug of war between India and Pakistan in cricket, their supporters as well. But nowadays India’s greatest opponent is being no one else but Bangladesh. Due

thumb

"I developed as a batsman under Siddons," says Tamim

Dav Whatmore resigned from the post of Bangladesh's head coach in 2007, after guiding the side to the super 8 of ICC World cup 2007.To fill the void of this Australian, the Banglad

thumb

Bashar hopeful for a good show against India

[caption id="attachment_78497" align="alignnone" width="750"] Habibul Bashar hails Bangladesh for making it to the semifinal of the Champions Trophy for the 1st time.[/caption]Form

