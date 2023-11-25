
international retirement News
thumb

Imad Wasim announces retirement from international cricket

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim has announced his retirement from international cricket. Imad, who worked for Pakistan TV channels after his 2023 World Cup snub, has thanked fans for t

thumb

Sunil Narine announces retirement from international cricket

Sunil Narine, all-rounder who won the 2012 T20 World Cup in West Indies, announced his retirement from international cricket on November 5. Narine, who played his last T20I against

thumb

David Willey announces Retirement from International Cricket after World Cup

England seamer David Willey will retire from international cricket at the end of the World Cup, unhappy at missing out on a central contract.England fast bowler David Willey announ

thumb

Thailand Sornnarin Tippoch retires from international cricket

Sornnarin Tippoch, former captain of the Thai women's team, ended her 16-year international career on Wednesday, October 18. The 37-year-old cricketer captained the Thailand women'

thumb

Sohail Khan retires from international cricket

Former right-arm Pace bowler Sohail Khan announced his retirement from international and first class cricket on Sunday. However, he will continue to play in domestic white ball and

thumb

Wahab Riaz announces retirement from International cricket

Pakistani fast bowler Wahab Riaz has officially announced his retirement from international cricket to continue his journey in franchise cricket.Pakistani fast bowler Wahab Riaz ha

thumb

England Opener Alex Hales announces retirement from international cricket

Alex Hales has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. The England batsman has ended a nearly 12-year international career.Alex Hales has announc

thumb

After international retirement Stuart Broad will take up this profession

According to reports, England pacer Stuart Broad has landed his next job after retiring from international cricket of all formats. The veteran pacer confirmed the fifth and final T

thumb

Lahiru Thirimanne announces retirement from International Cricket

In a heartfelt announcement on his official Facebook page, Sri Lanka's top batsman Lahiru Thirimanne announced his retirement from international cricket.Sri Lankan batsman Lahiru T

thumb

18 years old Young Pakistani cricketer Ayesha Naseem announces retirement

Pakistan's 18-year-old cricketer Ayesha Naseem shocked many when she announced her retirement from cricket. The talented young player informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of h

thumb

Hammad Azam and Ehsan Adil announce retirement from international cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the retirements of fast bowler Ehsan Adil and all-rounder Hammad Azam on Sunday.The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the international re

thumb

Katherine Sciver-Brunt announce retirement from international cricket

Katherine Sciver-Brunt, England'swomen's limited overs bowler, announced her international retirement on Friday. She had already announced her retirement from regional cricket but

