Imad Wasim announces retirement from international cricket
Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim has announced his retirement from international cricket. Imad, who worked for Pakistan TV channels after his 2023 World Cup snub, has thanked fans for t
Sunil Narine announces retirement from international cricket
Sunil Narine, all-rounder who won the 2012 T20 World Cup in West Indies, announced his retirement from international cricket on November 5. Narine, who played his last T20I against
David Willey announces Retirement from International Cricket after World Cup
England seamer David Willey will retire from international cricket at the end of the World Cup, unhappy at missing out on a central contract.England fast bowler David Willey announ
Thailand Sornnarin Tippoch retires from international cricket
Sornnarin Tippoch, former captain of the Thai women's team, ended her 16-year international career on Wednesday, October 18. The 37-year-old cricketer captained the Thailand women'
Sohail Khan retires from international cricket
Former right-arm Pace bowler Sohail Khan announced his retirement from international and first class cricket on Sunday. However, he will continue to play in domestic white ball and
Wahab Riaz announces retirement from International cricket
Pakistani fast bowler Wahab Riaz has officially announced his retirement from international cricket to continue his journey in franchise cricket.Pakistani fast bowler Wahab Riaz ha
England Opener Alex Hales announces retirement from international cricket
Alex Hales has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. The England batsman has ended a nearly 12-year international career.Alex Hales has announc
After international retirement Stuart Broad will take up this profession
According to reports, England pacer Stuart Broad has landed his next job after retiring from international cricket of all formats. The veteran pacer confirmed the fifth and final T
Lahiru Thirimanne announces retirement from International Cricket
In a heartfelt announcement on his official Facebook page, Sri Lanka's top batsman Lahiru Thirimanne announced his retirement from international cricket.Sri Lankan batsman Lahiru T
18 years old Young Pakistani cricketer Ayesha Naseem announces retirement
Pakistan's 18-year-old cricketer Ayesha Naseem shocked many when she announced her retirement from cricket. The talented young player informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of h
Hammad Azam and Ehsan Adil announce retirement from international cricket
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the retirements of fast bowler Ehsan Adil and all-rounder Hammad Azam on Sunday.The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the international re
Katherine Sciver-Brunt announce retirement from international cricket
Katherine Sciver-Brunt, England'swomen's limited overs bowler, announced her international retirement on Friday. She had already announced her retirement from regional cricket but