International Players News
Delhi Capitals Mitchell Marsh's IPL 2024 Journey Cut Short by Hamstring Injury
Delhi Capitals' hard-hitting batter, Mitchell Marsh, has encountered a setback in his Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL) campaign. The Australian powerhouse has been sidelined for t
"I can eat the same thing for the next six months, three times a day" - Virat Kohli Reveals Dietary Discipline Secret
Virat Kohli, the driving force behind the fitness revolution in Indian cricket, recently shared insights into his dietary discipline, highlighting his ability to stick to a repetit
Cricket Australia makes neck guards compulsory for players
Cricket Australia (CA) has introduced a new rule requiring Australian players at domestic and international level to wear neck protection from October 1st. Players who do not adher
12 more International super stars sign for HBL PSL 8
The eighth season of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) will see big names in action as big guns from around the world sign for the draft.With the draft of the eighth edition of P