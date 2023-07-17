International Cricket Council (ICC) News
PCB accepts ICC new financial model
The new International Cricket Council (ICC) funding model has been approved by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday accepted the new financia
ICC announces equal prize money for men's and women’s cricket
The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced equal prize money for men's and women's teams at ICC events, while making changes to the penalties for over-quoting Test cri
Nominees for ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2022 announced
An inspiring leader, an aggressive hitter, a classic opener and a fiery pacer are our nominees for the 2022 ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year award. Here we take a look at their
Thailand, Netherlands included in ICC Women's ODI Team Rankings
Thailand and the Netherlands were included in the MRF Tires ICC Women's ODI Team Rankings after a four-match series in Chiang Mai, which Thailand later won.Hosts Thailand celebrate
Imran Khawaja reappointed as Deputy Chairman of the ICC
The Board of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday appointed Imran Khwaja as vice-chairman for a two-year term. Khwaja currently holds a position as Associate Member Di
ICC announces shortlist for player of the tournament
The 9-man shortlist for the Player of the Tournament for the ongoing 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup has now been announced and fans will have the opportunity to vote for the winner.T
ICC announced nominees for Women's player of the month of October
Three Asian players are shortlisted for the ICC Player of the Month October 2022 Awards.In the ICC Player of the Month category, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma are shortlisted
ICC announces nominees for Men's player of the month of October 2022
Three players - one each from India, South Africa and Zimbabwe - have been shortlisted for the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for October 2022.The line-up for the ICC Men's Pl
ICC names 5 emerging players who will break out at the T20 World Cup 2022
The emerging game has brought a number of young players onto the scene in recent years and the 2022 edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup offers the next generation of the game an
ICC announced nominees for the player of The September
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday 5 October 2022 the three nominees for the September 2022 Men's Player of the Month award.The three nominees for the a
ICC introduces new rules before T20 World Cup 2022
The ICC has announced a number of changes to the Terms of Play, effective October 1, 2022.The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced several changes to its playing condi
ICC fines Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad for violating the code of conduct
Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad have been fined for violating Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday September 7th.Pak