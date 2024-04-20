
thumb

IPL 2024 : [ WATCH ] Ravindra Jadeja's Spectacular Catch to Dismiss KL Rahul CSK vs LSG

Ravindra Jadeja's Spectacular Catch Highlights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Fielding Brilliance in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Clash Against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday,

thumb

Rahul Tripathi caught a tremendous catch in domestic cricket

Maharashtra skipper Rahul Tripathi took a miraculous catch at the boundary ropes in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 while playing against Railways.Maharashtra defeated Rai

thumb

Watch: Gayle takes 26 runs in wood's over

Even as the No.1 ranked ODI side was devastatingly impressive against the Caribbeans in the tour, they couldn't manage to wrap up the series on a convincing note, following a 2-1 T

thumb

Watch: Batsman smashes his bat into pieces in anger

A video of a batsman banging and crushing his bat beside the twenty two yards, in fierce anger has clasped the attention in the social media.This incident took place in a local tou

thumb

Watch: Chris Lynn’s 108 metres long monster six

Australia won the first game of the three-match T20I series by beating India by 4 runs under D/L method in the rain affected game.India have started their long tour to Australia wi

thumb

Watch: AB's stunning switch hit on return

It's always a pleasure for the eyes to see South Africa superstar AB de Villiers bat, and even though he has retired from international cricket in May this year, he still has got t

thumb

TKR scroll to seventh win in the season

Trinbago Knight Riders claimed their seventh win among nine games distressing Barbados Tridents by 9 runs.In the 28th match of the Caribbean Premier League, Trinbago showcased an a

thumb

Watch: Pollard's 104 in 54 balls against Barbados

Kieron Pollard's 53-ball ton has guided St Lucia Stars to a 38-run win over Barbadod Tridents in the 10th match of CPL 2018 at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet. St

thumb

Anderson, Woakes dictate innings win for England

England has achieved a 2-0 lead in the five match Test series defeating India by an innings and 159 runs.Rain ruled the horizon all along the days and English seamers reigned at Lo

thumb

St Kitts seal comfortable win against Trinbago

After a heartbreaking defeat against Guyana, Trinago Knight Riders have conceded yet another defeat and this time against Mahmudullah's St Kitts.Trinbago after winning the toss opt

thumb

VIDEO: Peter Chase Trapped Rohit Sharma On 97

The Indian opener, Rohit Sharma missed his third T20 International century by just 3 runs as he gone for 97 runs against Ireland. In the first T20I against Ireland, batting first,

