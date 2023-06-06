
Trending Now

Instagram News
GT pacer Yash Dayal issues statement after controversial post on Instagram

Gujarat Titans' fast bowler Yash Dayal came under fire for sharinga controversial story on his official Instagram handle on Monday. The pacemanshared a story on Instagram wherein h

Virat Kohli becomes first Indian Player to achieve the target 200 Million followers on Instagram

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has broken another record and on Tuesday (June 7) he became the first cricketer to reach 200 million followers on Instagram. He is also the first

Warner's Instagram story goes viral after being sacked as SRH captain

Sunrisers Hyderabad's former skipper David Warner's Instagram story goes viral after being sacked as the captain of the franchise.The latest hot news around the Indian Premier Leag

Saifuddin unfollows Warner on Instagram for TikTok videos

'Annoyed' Bangladeshi cricketer Mohammad Saifuddin has unfollowed Aussie David Warner for posting TikTok videos on Instagram.Warner, a devastating batsman across formats, is also a

Warner invites Chahal for duet TikTok on a funny Insta post

Australian left-handed batsman David Warner invited Indian right-arm leg-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, for a duet TikTok video in the comments section of his recent post on Instagram.

Prithvi Shaw shares a motivational story on Instagram

Indian right-handed opening batsman Prithvi Shaw shared a motivational story in his official Instagram account, after being trolled on Social Media.India have started the Test seri

AB de Villiers changes his twitter name to give tribute

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers took everyone surprise when he changed his Instagram and twitter name to Paritosh Pant.It will not be a surprise if someone woke up at mo

Kohli only cricketer in 10 highest-earning athletes list on Instagram

A few days ago, Kohli was named as the only cricketer in the list of the 100 richest athletes of the American business magazine Forbes. This has been happening for four years. This

Yuvraj takes a dig at budding cricketers

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh criticized the young cricketers of today who he felt try to be what they are not on those platforms. He expressed his view during an Instagra

Jofra Archer blasts racist abuse

England bowler Jofra Archer, who helped his side win the 2019 World Cup, has blasted racist abuse on social media and posted offensive messages he received.The pace ace used social

Johnson takes a dig at Kohli

Former Australian fast bowler, Mitchell Johnson has revived his old rivalry with Virat Kohli, as he mocked Indian skipper's statement during the second Test match against New Zeala

Facebook partners with ICC

World's leading social media platform Facebook has made a partnership deal with world cricket's governing body International Cricket Council (ICC).As per the partnership, sporting

