Inida News
thumb

Records tumble down at Eden as Kohli slams 27th Test ton

On day two of the ongoing Pink Ball Test, Indian captain Virat Kohli made light work of miserable Bangladesh bowling attack and secured his 27th Test century.[caption id="attachmen

thumb

'Coach should earn 60% of captain's earnings', demands Kumble

On his presentation in front of CoA, former India coach Anil Kumble stated facts and figures of coach’s remuneration comparing to that of the India’s national team captain.As per t

thumb

Bindra takes a dig at Kohli-Kumble fiasco

Commenting on the spat between Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli - which eventually led to Kumble's stepping down as coach of the Indian cricket team - ace shooter and also India's only

thumb

Hashim Amla breaks Virat Kohli's record

South African batting spearhead Hashim Amla has broken Virat Kohli’s record to score fastest 7000 runs in one day international cricket during the third match between England and S

