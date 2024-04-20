Indian Premier League News
IPL 2024 : [ WATCH ] "MS Dhoni Smashes IPL Record with Massive 101m Six in LSG vs CSK Match"
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) delivered a commanding performance as they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets in a thrilling encounter on Friday, April 19th. Led by a stellar inn
IPL 2024 : RCB to wear Green kit for away game against KKR
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are facing tough times in the current IPL season, finding themselves at the bottom of the table with just 2 points from 7 matches. Their campa
IPL 2024 : RCB Glenn Maxwell Injury Update KKR vs RCB
Glenn Maxwell's underwhelming performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is causing problems for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. So far in this 17th edition of the IPL, R
Watch: Incredible Catch by Rishabh Pant Removes David Miller in IPL 2024
In their IPL clash against the Gujarat Titans, the Delhi Capitals kicked off with a roaring start, securing four wickets within the powerplay on Wednesday. The thrilling performanc
Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2025 For CSK ? [ WATCH ] Suresh Raina's Confirmation
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former world cup-winning Indian cricket captain and star of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), is winning over fans' hearts in the ongoing Indian Premier Leag
IPL 2024: Virat Kohli hits a stunning six off Naveen-ul-Haq in RCB vs LSG match
Former RCB captain Virat Kohli hogged the limelight after he smashed a scintillating straight six off Naveen-ul-Haq's bowling during the 15th match of IPL 2024 between RCB and LSG
IPL 2024: CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad discloses secret behind Shivam Dube's transformation
Chennai Super Kings' middle order batsman Shivam Dube has found a considerable amount of success ever since joining the Yellow Army. The left-handed batsman who played for Royal Ch
WATCH: MS Dhoni hits his trademark helicopter shot in training session
MS Dhoni will be next seen in cricketing action in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. He will be looking forward to playing a three dimensional role for t
Rajasthan Royals brutally roast RCB men's team after RCB women's team wins the WPL 2024 title
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have never won an IPL title since the inaugural edition in 2008. In fact, they have had the opportunity to win a title but let the chances slip aw
"The first strength you see is the Indian batting contingent" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's strengths for IPL 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2024 campaign on March 23, Saturday as they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at their fortress, Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It will be qu
Ricky Ponting sheds light on Delhi Capitals' IPL 2024 auction buys
Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting made the headlines after he shed light on the franchise's IPL 2024 auction buys in Dubai on December 19, Tuesday. He felt elated upon purch
Mitchell Starc becomes the most expensive player in IPL auction history
Australian international Mitchell Starc etched his name into the record books after he became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League. Kolkata Knight