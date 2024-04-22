India vs Pakistan News
"UK Venues Consider Hosting Test Series between India and Pakistan"
The last Test series between India and Pakistan took place during the 2007/08 season in India, while their last white-ball bilateral series occurred six years later in 2012/13. Eve
Rohit hopeful for Pakistan - India Test series
Indian captain Rohit Sharma is hopeful to play Test series against their arch-rivals Pakistan.Babar and Rohit Sharma at ICC Men's Cricket World Cup group stage match in Ahmedabad.P
"It's really for others to make that happen" - Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley shows his willingness to arrange bilateral series between India and Pakistan
The two arch-rivals of Cricket Pakistan and India always dishes up for something spicy. But for internal and political issues these two sides haven’t meet each other for a bilatera
Ricky Ponting can't wait to see India Vs Pakistan in New York at this year's T20 world cup
Ricky Ponting eagerly waiting for the highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan at this year's T20 world cup in New York. And he expects to see Cricket thrive in the USA
Demand for India-Pakistan World Cup tickets 200 times higher
The demand for tickets for theIndia - Pakistan match in the upcoming T20 World Cup is 200 times higher. This hasbeen informed by the ICC.Apart from ICC events,India-Pakistan matche
This is not the type of Pakistan team we used to play: Sourav Ganguly
After getting blown out by India inAhmedabad on Saturday (October 14) former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly thinksit will be tough for Pakistan to make a comeback in the ODI World C
Now there is no fitness test: Wasim Akram
Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akramexpressed a critical attitude on Babar Azam's squad after their humiliatingloss to India by seven wickets in their One-Day International World Cup
Wasim Akram not happy with Babar Azam for swapping shirt with Virat Kohli
Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akramhas blasted Babar Azam for swapping shirts with Virat Kohli after Pakistan'shumiliating loss to India on Saturday, October 14, in Ahmedabad during
Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan after crushing defeat against India
Former Pakistan cricketer RamizRaja has harshly criticized Pakistan for their humiliating seven-wicket lossagainst India in Ahmedabad.Former cricketers andcommentators were critica
It didn't seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest: Arthur
Pakistan Team Director MickeyArthur says that it doesn’t feel like the India - Pakistan match was an ICCevent. But he does not want to make excuses.There were many arrangementsarou
Bowlers, Rohit Sharma crush Pakistan as they win the highly anticipated match by 7 wickets
India have beaten Pakistan in the highly anticipated match of the tournament on Saturday(14th October) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Barring Shardul Thakur, each of Indian b
Pakistan likely playing XI for clash against India
The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 sees the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match taking place in Ahmedabad this Saturday, which promises to be an exceptional clash.Pakistan i