India vs Australia 2020 News
AUS-IND Test in serious doubt due to Sydney’s Covid-19 outbreak
The third Test between Australia and India is in huge uncertainty as there’s been a significant Covid-19 cases in Sydney in the last couple of days.The third Test is scheduled to s
Proposals at ground bring no luck to Team India
Team India could not win the second ODI against Australia but an Indian management graduate did win the heart of an Australian woman at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday.Di
Rahul loving wicketkeeping responsibility
Many believe KL Rahul should not be considered as a regular wicketkeeping option for Team India, rather he needs to concentrate on his batting only. However, the man himself thinks
Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI: Delhi police arrests 11 people for betting
The Delhi Crime Branch on Sunday had busted a racket of betting and arrested 11 persons involved with it during the third one day international match between India and Australia.Ar
Kohli breaks Dhoni's record
India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday beat the former World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni's record to become the fastest to score 5000 runs in ODI cricket as cricket.Kohli achieved th
Sharma, Kohli guide India to series victory
A very dominant India have cancelled out a 0-1 disadvantage to come back from behind and clinch the three-match ODI series against Australia on Sunday (January 19). They won the ma
'Rahul better wicketkeeper than Dravid'
KL Rahul had a great day in the second ODI against Australia in Rajkot; not only with the bat, but as the man behind the stump as well. This gave birth to an idea whether he can be
Dhawan suffers another injury scare
Just when he was starting to get his mojo back with three consecutive half centuries, senior India opener Shikhar Dhwan faces an injury scare which could once again rule him out fr
Sharma becomes fastest opener to score 7,000 ODI runs
India star batsman Rohit Sharma on Friday (January 17) has become the fastest opening batsman to score 7,000 runs in ODI cricket. With this record, Sharma left behind Hashim Amla a
Warner-Finch's 2023 WC future depends on their wives
Australia opener David Warner said he and his opening partner Aaron Finch wants to play the next 50-over World Cup to be held in 2023 in India. But will they actually play? That's
9, 4, 3,11,12, 7 and 16 - Virat Kohli's last seven innings at No. 4 in ODIs!
In the last seven innings at number four, Virat Kohli's scores were 9,4,3*, 11,12,7 and 16, respectively.Indian captain's decision to bat at no. 4 raised questions after a huge 10-
IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Australia humiliate India, register 10-wicket victory
Australia have given India a great deal of shame. They have picked up a huge 10-wicket win over India in the first of the three match ODI series at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tu