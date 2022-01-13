
India U-19 Cricket Team News
thumb

Tigers not worried with Asia Cup defeat against India

Bangladesh won the last Youth World Cup title by defeating India. Before this World Cup, they has fond memories of losing to India. However, the defeat in the Asia Cup did not da

thumb

Bangladesh wants to reach final defeating India

Bangladesh Youth team has reached the semifinals of the Under-19 Asia Cup after defeating Nepal and Kuwait. Tiger's will faceIndiain the semi. The junior Tigers are confident and

thumb

Youth Asia Cup's semifinal line up

The line-up for the ongoing ACC Under-19 Asia Cup Semifinals in the United Arab Emirates has been finalized. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India have reached the Semifinals.Y

thumb

Pakistan beat India after last ball thriller

Pakistan beat India by two wickets in a tense match In theongoing ACC Under-19 Asia Cup.Batting first, India scored 236 runs. Pakistan won by 2 wickets in the very last ball of

thumb

India U-19 seal Asia Cup for the sixth time

India U-19 have thrashed Sri Lanka U-19 in the final at Dhaka to win the Asia Cup for the sixth time. The final turned out to be an one-sided encounter as India won the match comfo

thumb

Heartbreak for Bangladesh U-19, suffer 2-run defeat

Just few days after the heartbreaking defeat of the senior team, now Bangladesh U-19 have suffered a 2-run defeat against India in the U-19 Asia Cup.India after opting to bat first

thumb

Nepal U-19 stuns India U-19 in Asia Cup

It was just yesterday when Bangladesh U-19 beat Nepal U-19 in a thrilling fashion by 2 wickets. The Asia Cup U-19 tournament just got more interesting as Nepal U-19 have clinched a

thumb

Dravid stays on as India U-19 coach

Rahul Dravid, the former captain of Indian national cricket team, will continue as India A and Under-19 team coach for another two years, confirmed a news report appearing in "The

