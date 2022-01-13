India U-19 Cricket Team News
Tigers not worried with Asia Cup defeat against India
Bangladesh won the last Youth World Cup title by defeating India. Before this World Cup, they has fond memories of losing to India. However, the defeat in the Asia Cup did not da
Bangladesh wants to reach final defeating India
Bangladesh Youth team has reached the semifinals of the Under-19 Asia Cup after defeating Nepal and Kuwait. Tiger's will faceIndiain the semi. The junior Tigers are confident and
Youth Asia Cup's semifinal line up
The line-up for the ongoing ACC Under-19 Asia Cup Semifinals in the United Arab Emirates has been finalized. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India have reached the Semifinals.Y
Pakistan beat India after last ball thriller
Pakistan beat India by two wickets in a tense match In theongoing ACC Under-19 Asia Cup.Batting first, India scored 236 runs. Pakistan won by 2 wickets in the very last ball of
India U-19 seal Asia Cup for the sixth time
India U-19 have thrashed Sri Lanka U-19 in the final at Dhaka to win the Asia Cup for the sixth time. The final turned out to be an one-sided encounter as India won the match comfo
Heartbreak for Bangladesh U-19, suffer 2-run defeat
Just few days after the heartbreaking defeat of the senior team, now Bangladesh U-19 have suffered a 2-run defeat against India in the U-19 Asia Cup.India after opting to bat first
Nepal U-19 stuns India U-19 in Asia Cup
It was just yesterday when Bangladesh U-19 beat Nepal U-19 in a thrilling fashion by 2 wickets. The Asia Cup U-19 tournament just got more interesting as Nepal U-19 have clinched a
Dravid stays on as India U-19 coach
Rahul Dravid, the former captain of Indian national cricket team, will continue as India A and Under-19 team coach for another two years, confirmed a news report appearing in "The