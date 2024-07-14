India Champions News
Watch: Robin Uthappa's heartfelt gesture towards Misbah-ul-Haq in WCL final
In the high-stakes WorldChampionship of Legends (WCL) final on Saturday (July 13) between India Championsand Pakistan Champions, former Indian opener Robin Uthappa showed a heartfe
No MS Dhoni in Yuvraj Singh's all-time XI
Following their victory againstPakistan in the World Championship of Legends finals, veteran Yuvraj Singhrecently named hisall-time XI. In his all-time XI, he featured players like
India Champions beat Pakistan Champions to win World Championship of Legends title
India Champions defeated PakistanChampions by 5 wickets in the final match on Saturday (July 13) at Edgbaston,Birmingham, to become the first-ever World Championship of Legends win