India A News
Abhimany Easwaran to captain India A against England Lions
Following the conclusion of thismonth, Abhimanyu Easwaran will take charge of India A in the first two matchesthat the England Lions will play in Ahmedabad.The squad also contains
Few senior players likely to be part of India A tour of South Africa Tests, Reports
A group of senior players will reportedly travel to South Africa with the Indian A squad to take part in one of the three scheduled four-day competitions ahead of the two-match Tes
Kuldeep Yadav take hat-trick for India A against New Zealand A
India spinner Kuldeep Yadav, currently part of India A and playing New Zealand A in the three-game series, scored a hat-trick in the second unofficial ODI of the three-game series
Injured Prasidh Krishna replaced by Shardul in India A squad
Fast bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur has replaced Prasidh Krishna in the India A squad for the ongoing three-game series against the New Zealand A in Bengaluru.Shardul Thakur ha
India to travel England with huge squad for Test series preparation
India will tour England with a huge squad to prepare for, and use during, the five-match Test series. The decision comes following the decision of postponing India A's tour of Engl
India to face India A ahead of Test series in England
Team India will play two four-day warm-up matches against the India A side in July ahead of their five-match Test series against England. The matches will be played in Northamptons
Shaw pulls off a stunning catch to dismiss Paine in practice match
India's young prospect Prithvi Shaw was last seen in cricketing action in the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League at the United Arab Emirates. Even though he started of
Video: Unadkat gets run out in a bizarre fashion
Among the run-out dismissals in the history of cricket, some strange ones do draw too much attention. During the first match of the ongoing Deodhar Trophy between the teams- India
Gill, Saha to lead India A against South Africa A
Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha are named as captains for India A against two four day games against South Africa A.South Africa A are now in India for tour games against India A.
Dravid replaced as India A, U-19 chief coach
Legendary Rahul Dravid is no more a coach of the India A and U-19 teams as the former Saurashtra skipper Sitanshu Kotak and former India seamer Paras Mhambrey replaced him as chief
India A gets bowling coach for South Africa series
Former Indian off-spinner and current women's team coach Ramesh Powar has been appointed as India A bowling coach for the forthcoming series against South Africa A.[caption id="att
Gill creates biggest record in his career
India's promising talent Shubman Gill has written a new success story for himself as he essayed a flamboyant unbeaten 204* for the 'A' team in the third unofficial Test against Wes