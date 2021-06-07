
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Imtiaz Hossain News
Abahani suffer first defeat in DPL, Doleshwar at the top

There have been three matches in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Monday (June 7) which see all the matches completed successfully as rain doesn’t inter

4 notable omissions from Bangladesh preliminary squad

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday announced the 30-member Bangladesh preliminary squad for the forthcoming home bilateral series against England in October. While the

Imtiaz rues missing out on ton

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club may have returned to winnings ways and retained top spot on the points table by beating Mohammedan Sporting Club (MSC) at the Sher-e-Bangla National C

