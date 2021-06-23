
Imran Uzzaman News
thumb

Saifuddin, Munim lead Abahani to 7-wicket win

Abahani Limited have secured top spot once again in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) beating Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club by 7 wickets in a rain-affected match at Sher-e-Bangla Nati

thumb

Saif's blistering 60 hands Doleshwar dominating win

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have started the Super League phase with a big win of 6 wickets against the inform Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DP

thumb

Prime Bank win big, all-round Ziaur stars in Sheikh Jamal's thrilling win

The fight for the top spot has been growing interesting as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Prime Bank Cricket Club both won their respective matches in the first batch of fixtures

thumb

Imran's smashing performance keeps Doleshwar at top

Rain hits in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Tuesday (June 8) as all of three matches saw curtailed overs.Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan S

thumb

Imran stars with the bat to give Doleshwar first win

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club has beaten Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity by 19 runs in day’s first of three matches on Wednesday in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

