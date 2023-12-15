
Imam - ul - Haq News
thumb

Gritty Pakistani openers show them hope after day 2 in Perth

Pakistan finished on 132-2 after the day two in Perth test trailing by 355 runs. Aamer Jamal's 6 fer on debut helped Pakistan bundle Australia out before 500, 486. And then the Pak

thumb

Babar hits another century as Pakistan win ODI series dominantly

Australia succumbed relativelyeasily to Pakistan in the third and final ODI of the three-match series betweenhosts Pakistan and visiting Australia. Pakistan cruised to a nine-wicke

thumb

Drama in Centurion, Pakistan win thriller

'Unpredictable' Pakistan have gone just over the line against South Africa in the first ODI that went down to the final ball at SuperSport Park, Centurion.An anti-climatic finish s

thumb

Babar, Imam ruled out of first Test against New Zealand

After T20I series, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been also ruled out from the first Test against New Zealand. Opener Imam-ul-Haq will also miss the first Test due to injury. Beca

thumb

Sami Aslam leaves Pakistan, decides to play for USA

Pakistan opener Sami Aslam has decided to leave the country as he did not get a place in the Pakistan team for the latest announced tour of New Zealand.He made his debut in interna

thumb

PCB warns 3 cricketers including Babar

Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam seems to have made a habit of making headlines since he took over the captaincy of national team. Last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ga

thumb

PCB should learn from India: Pakistan national team opener

A general picture is seen in almost all the cricketing countries of the subcontinent. After giving a chance to any cricketer in the team, after a few matches he’s excluded from the

thumb

Latif questions Imam's inclusion in Rawalpindi Test

Rashid Latif, the former Pakistan captain, has criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s move to include Imam-ul-Haq in the squad for upcoming first Test match against Banglade

thumb

Aus vs Pak: Iceland Cricket trolls Imam-ul-Haq after failure in second Test

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has once again failed to score runs for the team after being added in team's setup for the ongoing second Test affair against Australia at The Adelaide

thumb

Pakistan announce squad for Sri Lanka T20Is

Pakistan announced T20I squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in home.Sri Lanka are now in a short tour to Pakistan for three ODIs and three T20Is. While the ODI

thumb

Imam shows frustration over 'nephew' tag

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq is tired of hearing the same thing over and over again. He has accepted the fact that people will never accept him as Imam.Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq h

thumb

Grant Flower predicts Imam's future

Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower was in the news recently for predicting Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq's future. Flower backed that Imam-Ul-Haq will have a highly successful int

