Imam - ul - Haq News
Gritty Pakistani openers show them hope after day 2 in Perth
Pakistan finished on 132-2 after the day two in Perth test trailing by 355 runs. Aamer Jamal's 6 fer on debut helped Pakistan bundle Australia out before 500, 486. And then the Pak
Babar hits another century as Pakistan win ODI series dominantly
Australia succumbed relativelyeasily to Pakistan in the third and final ODI of the three-match series betweenhosts Pakistan and visiting Australia. Pakistan cruised to a nine-wicke
Drama in Centurion, Pakistan win thriller
'Unpredictable' Pakistan have gone just over the line against South Africa in the first ODI that went down to the final ball at SuperSport Park, Centurion.An anti-climatic finish s
Babar, Imam ruled out of first Test against New Zealand
After T20I series, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been also ruled out from the first Test against New Zealand. Opener Imam-ul-Haq will also miss the first Test due to injury. Beca
Sami Aslam leaves Pakistan, decides to play for USA
Pakistan opener Sami Aslam has decided to leave the country as he did not get a place in the Pakistan team for the latest announced tour of New Zealand.He made his debut in interna
PCB warns 3 cricketers including Babar
Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam seems to have made a habit of making headlines since he took over the captaincy of national team. Last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ga
PCB should learn from India: Pakistan national team opener
A general picture is seen in almost all the cricketing countries of the subcontinent. After giving a chance to any cricketer in the team, after a few matches he’s excluded from the
Latif questions Imam's inclusion in Rawalpindi Test
Rashid Latif, the former Pakistan captain, has criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s move to include Imam-ul-Haq in the squad for upcoming first Test match against Banglade
Aus vs Pak: Iceland Cricket trolls Imam-ul-Haq after failure in second Test
Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has once again failed to score runs for the team after being added in team's setup for the ongoing second Test affair against Australia at The Adelaide
Pakistan announce squad for Sri Lanka T20Is
Pakistan announced T20I squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in home.Sri Lanka are now in a short tour to Pakistan for three ODIs and three T20Is. While the ODI
Imam shows frustration over 'nephew' tag
Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq is tired of hearing the same thing over and over again. He has accepted the fact that people will never accept him as Imam.Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq h
Grant Flower predicts Imam's future
Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower was in the news recently for predicting Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq's future. Flower backed that Imam-Ul-Haq will have a highly successful int