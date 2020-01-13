ICC World T20 News
Four more teams could be added in ICC World T20
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering increasing the number of participating teams in the ICC World T20 to 20. UK based Telegraph Sport revealed the news on Sunday
Malinga ready to step down as Sri Lanka T20I captain
Sri Lanka pace spearhead Lasith Malinga said on Sunday (January 12) that he was ready to quit as Sri Lanka's T20 captain. This statement comes following Sri Lanka's humiliating 2-0
World T20 renamed as T20 World Cup
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday (November 23) has renamed the World Twenty20 Championships as the T20 World Cup.[caption id="attachment_109380" align="aligncenter
ICC replaces Champions Trophy with World T20
The International Cricket Council, on Wednesday, released the future tour program of the time period of 2018 to 2023 in which ICC Champions Trophy has been officially extricated. A
CT could be scrapped for more WT20s
International Cricket Council (ICC) is planning to scrap 50-over tournament Champions Trophy to continue staging World T20s after every two years. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বন্ধ হয়ে যাচ্ছে চ্য