ICC World Cup 2015 News
Du Plessis recalls 2011 WC, says he and his wife received 'death threats'
Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has revealed that he and his wife Imari Visser, received death threats on social media after their pathetic loss against New Zealand in t
AB de Villiers opens up about his depression after 2015 World Cup loss
During the cricbuzz in conversation show, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers opened up about his feelings after the heartbreaking loss in the semi-finals of the 2015 World
Bangladesh's 2015 victory over England selected as best moment of WC
Which is the best moment of the ODI World Cup held so far? In fact, it is difficult to choose. That's why the International Cricket Council (ICC) has arranged a vote to choose the
2015 WC was definitely a highlight for me in my international career: Miller
South African explosive batsman David Miller, in the thick of things during the 2015 World Cup which still haunts him. He was scoring runs to the fore in the quadrennial as South A
No one was eating, no one was talking: du Plessis on 2015 WC semi-final
Former South Africa captain Faf Du Plessis has revealed the aftermath feelings of losing the semi-final in 2015 World Cup against the host New Zealand. He said that although the pl
When I go to bat my heart rate is elevated, I feel a bit scared: Dhoni
MS Dhoni has a reputation for taking risks and keeping up with pressure. Which is why his name has become ‘Mr. Cool.’ The former India captain has led the team to a number of nail-
Best 3 wins of Bangladesh in 'captain' Mashrafe's eye
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is the most successful captain in the history of Bangladesh. He became the first and only captain of the country to lead with a record of fifty wins. Under him
I thought about committing suicide three times: Mohammad Shami
Family problems with the claws of one injury after another. The mind was poisoned towards life. All in all, India pacer Mohammad Shami left the helm and thought of committing suici
I didn't want to play 2015 World Cup semifinal: Mohammad Shami
Mohammad Shami had been a name of ‘danger’ since the opening match of the World Cup 2015. The Indian fast bowler took 17 wickets in just 6 matches. He was in great form throughout
Philander criticizes Domingo on controversial 2015 World Cup selection
South Africa pacer Vernon Philander recently retired from international cricket. The 34-year old pacer ended his career with the fourth Test of the series against England in the la
Shikhar Dhawan confident of another great ICC tournament
Another ICC event is knocking at the door and Indian fans are hoping to see another Shikhar Dhawan show. When it comes to any ICC tournament, Dhawan has been in sublime form since
On this day: Tigers beat England in 2015 World Cup
It’s all about Bangladesh in the Adelaide Oval today; the Tigers have climbed in some real height by reaching into the quarter final of World Cup 2015 by knocking out the English l