ICC World Cup 2015 News
thumb

Du Plessis recalls 2011 WC, says he and his wife received 'death threats'

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has revealed that he and his wife Imari Visser, received death threats on social media after their pathetic loss against New Zealand in t

thumb

AB de Villiers opens up about his depression after 2015 World Cup loss

During the cricbuzz in conversation show, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers opened up about his feelings after the heartbreaking loss in the semi-finals of the 2015 World

thumb

Bangladesh's 2015 victory over England selected as best moment of WC

Which is the best moment of the ODI World Cup held so far? In fact, it is difficult to choose. That's why the International Cricket Council (ICC) has arranged a vote to choose the

thumb

2015 WC was definitely a highlight for me in my international career: Miller

South African explosive batsman David Miller, in the thick of things during the 2015 World Cup which still haunts him. He was scoring runs to the fore in the quadrennial as South A

thumb

No one was eating, no one was talking: du Plessis on 2015 WC semi-final

Former South Africa captain Faf Du Plessis has revealed the aftermath feelings of losing the semi-final in 2015 World Cup against the host New Zealand. He said that although the pl

thumb

When I go to bat my heart rate is elevated, I feel a bit scared: Dhoni

MS Dhoni has a reputation for taking risks and keeping up with pressure. Which is why his name has become ‘Mr. Cool.’ The former India captain has led the team to a number of nail-

thumb

Best 3 wins of Bangladesh in 'captain' Mashrafe's eye

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is the most successful captain in the history of Bangladesh. He became the first and only captain of the country to lead with a record of fifty wins. Under him

thumb

I thought about committing suicide three times: Mohammad Shami

Family problems with the claws of one injury after another. The mind was poisoned towards life. All in all, India pacer Mohammad Shami left the helm and thought of committing suici

thumb

I didn't want to play 2015 World Cup semifinal: Mohammad Shami

Mohammad Shami had been a name of ‘danger’ since the opening match of the World Cup 2015. The Indian fast bowler took 17 wickets in just 6 matches. He was in great form throughout

thumb

Philander criticizes Domingo on controversial 2015 World Cup selection

South Africa pacer Vernon Philander recently retired from international cricket. The 34-year old pacer ended his career with the fourth Test of the series against England in the la

thumb

Shikhar Dhawan confident of another great ICC tournament

Another ICC event is knocking at the door and Indian fans are hoping to see another Shikhar Dhawan show. When it comes to any ICC tournament, Dhawan has been in sublime form since

thumb

On this day: Tigers beat England in 2015 World Cup

It’s all about Bangladesh in the Adelaide Oval today; the Tigers have climbed in some real height by reaching into the quarter final of World Cup 2015 by knocking out the English l

