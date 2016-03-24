ICC Women's World T20 2016 News
Bangladesh Women finish WT20 campaign with loss to Pakistan
Misery continues for Bangladesh, as the women's team have finished their journey in the ICC Women's World T20 2016 in the worst way possible, being handed a nine-wicket thrashing a
Bangladesh Women crash out of WT20
Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team have been knocked out of the ongoing ICC Women's World T20 2016, as they endured their third straight defeat in the competition, this time against t
Pakistan women beat India by 2 runs (D/L)
Before India-Pakistan men's showdown rolling onto the ground due to rain dely, Pakistan Women have surprised hosts India with a two-run win in a rain-affected match at the ICC Wome
Bangladesh Women lose to England by 36 runs
Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team lost to England by 36 runs in their second game of the ICC Women's World T20 2016 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Thursday.Chasing a ch
India make winning start by beating Bangladesh eves
Indian Women's Cricket Team have made a winning start in the ICC Women's T20 2016, as they handed Bangladesh a 72-run defeat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Tuesday (M
Bangladesh beat Ireland by 8 wickets
Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team will enter the ICC Women's World T20 2016 on a winning note, as they quite comprehensively beat Ireland by 8 wickets at the M Chinnaswami Stadium in
Bangladesh eves endure defeat in warm-up game
Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team couldn't make a good preparation ahead of the ICC Women's World T20, as they suffered a 5-wicket defeat at the hands of their Sri Lankan counterpart
Bangladesh Women to take on Sri Lanka tonight
Ahead of the ICC Women's World T20 2016, Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team are scheduled to play two warm-up matches, first of which will take place tonight (March 10) against Sri La
Bangladesh Women off to India today
While Bangladesh National Cricket Team have already reached Dharamsala on Tuesday for participation in the ensuing ICC World T20 2016 in India between March 8 and April 3, Banglade
Bangladesh Women leave for India on March 8
Bangladesh National Women's Cricket Team will fly for the neighboring country India on March 8 to take part in the forthcoming ICC Women's World T20 2016, which will run parallel t
Bangladeshi eves aim to beat Pakistan in Women's World T20
Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team are drawn in Group B of the impending ICC Women's World T20 2016 in India. Apart from playing against the hosts India in their campaign starter, Jah
Bowling and fielding biggest strengths of Bangladesh Women
Bowling and fielding are the most valuable assets of Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team, said captain Jahanara Alam ahead of the impending ICC Women's World T20. The Bangladeshi eves