ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 News
BCB includes Shamim after much monitoring, considering Yasir for Tests
Bangladesh won the Under-19 World Cup in 2020. Fast bowler Shoriful Islam played in the national team as the first member of that team. All-rounder Shamim Hossain has also been cal
Pakistan to tour Bangladesh
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has postponed a four-day match and a five-match ODI series against Afghanistan U-19 team. But the Bangladeshi youths will not have to wait to play as
I've been following Jonty Rhodes since childhood: Shamim
Shamim Hossain is one of the members of the Bangladesh U-19 World Cup winning squad. He’s already gained much praise for attacking cricket in the senior levels too. The young crick
Sworn by the flag that we'll win the World Cup : Shoriful
Bangladesh U-19 boys snatched the champion title from India, who were the champion of previous edition. Through this achievement, Bangladesh has put their name as a champion for th
When we see India, something triggers in our mind: WC winner Rakibul
The match between Bangladesh and India has now turned into a duel between two ever-rival teams. Not only the national team, but also the age-based team has spread that aggressive a
Many countries didn't want Bangladesh as U19 champion: Tamim Iqbal
Bangladesh is now current champion of Under-19 World Cup. The Bangladesh tigers created history by beating the mighty India in the final. Bangladesh never been a world champion bef
Akbar Ali is more talented than me: Mushfiqur
Akbar Ali is a new sensation in Bangladesh cricket. Winning the Under-19 World Cup is the biggest achievement in Bangladesh cricket history so far. It's Akbar under whom Bangladesh
BKSP to laud Under-19 World Cup heroes
Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP), is going to congratulate ICC Under-19 World Cup winning heroes on Thursday, February 27.The most renowned national sports institute of t
We were waiting to meet India in a final: Shoriful
Surrounded by quite what had been described by captain Akbar an 'unimaginable' flavor of greetings and ovation, Bangladesh Under-19 team returned home with the World Cup Trophy, th
Bishnoi's parents ashamed of son's misconducts in U-19 final
Ravi Bishnoi was one of the biggest takeaways for India from their Under-19 World Cup campaign this year, but the way he reacted in the final against Bangladesh is inviting critici
Young Tigers to get 'Water Salute' reception
Young Tigers have taken away one of the greatest achievements in the country's cricket history. Bangladesh is now the champion of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020. So naturally
''PM does not return any player empty handed'
State Minister of Youth and Sports Ministry of People's Republic of Bangladesh, Zahid Ahsan Russell has said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not return any player empty hand