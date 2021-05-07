
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • ICC Test Championship 2019-21
ICC Test Championship 2019-21 News
thumb

India announce squad for WTC Final and England Test series

BCCI announced India's squad for the ICC World Test Championship Final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England in England.With the postponement of this y

thumb

Test Championship: Australia jump to first place in altered points table

Australia move to first place in the altered points table of the ICC Test Championship which was revealed by ICC on November 19th.The coronavirus pandemic situation has affected th

thumb

England-Pakistan final Test to experience changes in 'traditional rules'

England won the first Test against Pakistan in a thrilling match after the resumption of cricket in post pandemic period. The second Test of the three-match series between hosts En

thumb

ICC undecided about future of Test Championship final

International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially launched ICC Super League of the ODI World Cup. The league will be played from July 30. This league will decide which seven teams

thumb

Sangakara urges to change mentality about test cricket

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara urges to stop treating Test cricket as a “cash cow”. He also insisted that the boards should continue to invest in the format either it is

thumb

Indian captain Virat Kohli names the biggest ICC tournament

Indian captain Virat Kohli is busy preparing for the next assignment against New Zealand for a two-match Test series against New Zealand and the first match is scheduled to be play

thumb

Labuschagne responds to Sachin comparison

To be compared with Indian all-time great Sachin Tendulkar, that too by the maestro himself? This is quite a rare thing to happen with anyone, and that is exactly what happened wit

thumb

'Winning Test championship bigger than becoming ODI or T20 champions'

India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has once again reiterated on Saturday (February 15) that the ICC Test Championship is a bigger deal that an ODI or T20 World Cup for India.I

thumb

Opening slot, a big headache in modern day Test cricket

The longest format of the game is going through an interesting phase now in the form of ICC Test Championship, which has taken a great start in its first two months and gained the

thumb

ICC Test Championship takes a gripping start

The latest big ICC tournament, ICC Test Championship is off to a good start with three series are being played at the moment.After a long wait the much-awaited treat for Test crick

thumb

ICC officially launches World Test Championship

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has on Monday 29 July 2019, officially launched the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) which will get underway on August 1, 2019.The Wo

thumb

Seven Indian players to play county cricket before World Test Championship

The  Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has confirmed on Friday that seven Indian players are likely to play in county cricket.For the preparations of the ICC World Test Cham

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.