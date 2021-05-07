ICC Test Championship 2019-21 News
India announce squad for WTC Final and England Test series
BCCI announced India's squad for the ICC World Test Championship Final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England in England.With the postponement of this y
Test Championship: Australia jump to first place in altered points table
Australia move to first place in the altered points table of the ICC Test Championship which was revealed by ICC on November 19th.The coronavirus pandemic situation has affected th
England-Pakistan final Test to experience changes in 'traditional rules'
England won the first Test against Pakistan in a thrilling match after the resumption of cricket in post pandemic period. The second Test of the three-match series between hosts En
ICC undecided about future of Test Championship final
International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially launched ICC Super League of the ODI World Cup. The league will be played from July 30. This league will decide which seven teams
Sangakara urges to change mentality about test cricket
Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara urges to stop treating Test cricket as a “cash cow”. He also insisted that the boards should continue to invest in the format either it is
Indian captain Virat Kohli names the biggest ICC tournament
Indian captain Virat Kohli is busy preparing for the next assignment against New Zealand for a two-match Test series against New Zealand and the first match is scheduled to be play
Labuschagne responds to Sachin comparison
To be compared with Indian all-time great Sachin Tendulkar, that too by the maestro himself? This is quite a rare thing to happen with anyone, and that is exactly what happened wit
'Winning Test championship bigger than becoming ODI or T20 champions'
India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has once again reiterated on Saturday (February 15) that the ICC Test Championship is a bigger deal that an ODI or T20 World Cup for India.I
Opening slot, a big headache in modern day Test cricket
The longest format of the game is going through an interesting phase now in the form of ICC Test Championship, which has taken a great start in its first two months and gained the
ICC Test Championship takes a gripping start
The latest big ICC tournament, ICC Test Championship is off to a good start with three series are being played at the moment.After a long wait the much-awaited treat for Test crick
ICC officially launches World Test Championship
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has on Monday 29 July 2019, officially launched the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) which will get underway on August 1, 2019.The Wo
Seven Indian players to play county cricket before World Test Championship
The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has confirmed on Friday that seven Indian players are likely to play in county cricket.For the preparations of the ICC World Test Cham