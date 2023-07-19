
ICC Test Batting rankings News
Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal make significant gains in ICC Test rankings

Rohit Sharma's 10th Test century in the first Test against the West Indies has seen the Indian captain re-enter the top 10 in the latest MRF Tires ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings,

Kane Williamson becomes No.1 ranked batter in Test rankings

Australian veteran Steve Smith is on the verge of reclaiming his place as the world's top Test batter after major changes in the latest ICC men's Test batter rankings.New Zealand s

Joe Root replace Labuschagne to become new No. 1 ICC Test Batter rankings

Marnus Labuschagne's reign as the world's top Test batsman is over as England's Joe Root has replaced the Australian at the top of the latest ICC men's Test batsman rankings.Joe Ro

Babar Azam overtakes Joe Root in Latest ICC Test Ranking

In the latest update of the ICC Test batsmen rankings, Babar Azam has moved up to fourth place after completing a one-off Test match between England and Ireland.Babar Azam has move

Babar Azam achieves career-best position in ICC Test Batting rankings

Pakistan captain Babar Azam hadbeen in great form in batting at the home series against England despite the team’spoor form. In addition to a century in the three-match Test series

