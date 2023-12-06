
ICC T20I Bowler Rankings News
Ravi Bishnoi becomes No.1 T20I bowler in ICC Bowling Rankings

In the latest ICC rankings updates, star Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi surpassed Rashid Khan to become the new No.1 T20I bowler.India's young spin sensation Ravi Bishnoi has moved to

Haris Rauf is now top Pakistani bowler in T20I rankings

Pakistani speedster Haris Rauf has jumped to 11th spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) men's T20I bowler rankings.Haris Rauf has moved up five spots in the ICC men's T20

