Najmul Hossain Shanto nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award
Bangladesh young cricketer NajmulHossain Shanto has been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month Award for hisperformance in May. This in-form batter has been nominated for the I
Mohammad Rizwan wins the ICC Player of the Month September
Pakistani batsman Mohammad Rizwan was crowned ICC Player of the Month for September 2022 after some outstanding performances.Pakistan's star wicket-keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan ha
ICC announces nominees for June Player of the Month
The shortlist for June's ICC Men's Player of the Month award is dominated by batting superstars from England and New Zealand after their recent ICC World Test Championship (WTC) se
Iyer becomes ICC's Player of the month
International Cricket Council- ICC has announced the names for the Cricketer of the Monthfor February. India's new run-machine Shreyas Iyer has won in the Men's category along with
Men-Women Nominees for ICC player of the month
International Cricket Council- ICC has announced the names of the nominees for the ICC Player of the Month award. The list includes cricketers from India, Nepal and United Arab Emi
Ebadot, Brevis nominated for POTM award
Mount Maunganui Test hero Ebadot Hossain and rising star Dewald Brevis, the South African to won the player of the tournament in the ICC U-19 World Cup, have been nominated for the
10-fer hero Ajaz Patel wins POTM award for December
New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel has won the ICC player of the month award for the month of December.Patel became the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 10 wickets i
Root wins POTM award on third attempt
England's Joe Root (male) and Ireland'sEimear Richardson (female) have won the ICC Player of the Month awards for August 2021.Root is the first men's cricketer from England to win
Debutant hero Conway wins Player of the Month award
New Zealand's Devon Conway and England's Sophie Ecclestone have won ICC Men's and Women's Player of the Months Awards for June respectively.Conway was nominated alongside his teamm
Conway, Jamieson nominated for Player of the Month award
ICC have announced nominees for men's and women's Player of the Month awards for June.Two of New Zealand’s World Test Championship winning members – Devon Conway and Kyle Jamieson
Mushfiqur wins Player of the Month award
Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim and Scotland's Kathryn Bryce have become the first from their respective countries to win ICC Player of the Month awards.Mushfiqur was nominated alongs
Mushfiqur nominated for Player of the Month
For the first time since its introduction, a Bangladeshi player has been nominated for ICC's Player of the Month awards.Mushfiqur Rahim is named alongside Sri Lanka's Praveen Jayaw