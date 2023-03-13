
ICC Men's Player of the Month News
thumb

ICC announce Men's Player of the Month for February 2023

England's young sensation Harry Brook has been named ICC Player of the Month for the second time in his burgeoning career.England's rising batter Harry Brook was in brilliant form.

thumb

ICC announces nominees for Men's player of the month of October 2022

Three players - one each from India, South Africa and Zimbabwe - have been shortlisted for the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for October 2022.The line-up for the ICC Men's Pl

thumb

ICC announced nominees for the player of The September

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday 5 October 2022 the three nominees for the September 2022 Men's Player of the Month award.The three nominees for the a

thumb

ICC announces the Player of the Month nominees for August

Three extraordinary all-rounders have made it onto the shortlist for the ICC Player of the Month August 2022.The International Cricket Council has announced the names of the male a

thumb

French cricketer Gustav McKeon nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month

Last month, an unknown cricketstar from France, Gustav McKeon, became the first cricketer to score twoconsecutive centuries in T20 Internationals. McKeon has now made it to theshor

