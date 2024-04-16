
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 News
thumb

Pat Cummins named world's best cricketer by Wisden

Wisden has announced their yearly Award for 2023. Pat Cummins has won the leading cricketer in the world (Men's), while Nat Sciver-Brunt won the leading cricketer in the world (Wom

thumb

Rachin Ravindra; A Cricket Star Emerges

Rachin Ravindra, the young left-handed Kiwi batter, has taken the world by storm with his exceptional performances in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. He was

thumb

History Created; Kohli Equals Sachin's 49 Hundred's Record

The king of cricket, Virat Kohli, now holds the record for most ODI hundreds in the history of cricket. He has equaled the record of the great Sachin Tendulkar, who h

thumb

Please Promote Mahmudullah Up the Order: Wasim Akram

On a Pakistani media channel, Pakistan’s former captain, Wasim Akram, looked in disbelief at the batting combinations of the Bangladesh team. Giving his analysis, he

thumb

Glenn Maxwell Hits Fastest Ever Century in World Cup History

Australian middle order batsman Glenn maxwell sets the record of the fastest ever hundred in ODIworldcup history.He broke the record of Aiden Markram which was also m

thumb

Batting Second Still Remains A Question for South Africa: Wasim Akram

In a sports show “The Pavilion” on a Pakistani media channel “A Sports”, Pakistan's former cricketers analyzed the South African cricket team performance in the world

thumb

Gill Broke the Record of Fastest 2000 ODI Runs

Young Indian batter Shubman Gill achieved a milestone. South African batsman Hashim Amla’s record of fastest 2000 ODI runs (by innings) has been broken by Gill. Back

thumb

England's Massive Loss Swings the Pendulum in Men's World Cup Standings

A few setbacks, a few comebacks and a couple of upsets made the points table intensely confusing.However, England’s agonizing defeat against Proteas has pushed them a

thumb

Shubman Gill is Fit for India-Pak Mega Clash

Rohit Sharma shared a big news ahead of the biggest clash between Pakistan and India.In the pre match press conference, replying to a question about Shubman Gill’s av

thumb

Top Order is Not Clicking, Which is Good Thing; Grant Bradburn

On Monday (9th October), Pakistan cricket team head coach Grant Bradburn explained some significant plans for the world cup. He showed a faith in Pakistani players. A

thumb

Matt Henry's excellent 3 fer helps New Zealand restrict England for 282

New Zealand have restricted England to a below par in the opening match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday (5th October) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Matt Henr

