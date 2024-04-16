ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 News
Pat Cummins named world's best cricketer by Wisden
Wisden has announced their yearly Award for 2023. Pat Cummins has won the leading cricketer in the world (Men's), while Nat Sciver-Brunt won the leading cricketer in the world (Wom
Rachin Ravindra; A Cricket Star Emerges
Rachin Ravindra, the young left-handed Kiwi batter, has taken the world by storm with his exceptional performances in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. He was
History Created; Kohli Equals Sachin's 49 Hundred's Record
The king of cricket, Virat Kohli, now holds the record for most ODI hundreds in the history of cricket. He has equaled the record of the great Sachin Tendulkar, who h
Please Promote Mahmudullah Up the Order: Wasim Akram
On a Pakistani media channel, Pakistan’s former captain, Wasim Akram, looked in disbelief at the batting combinations of the Bangladesh team. Giving his analysis, he
Glenn Maxwell Hits Fastest Ever Century in World Cup History
Australian middle order batsman Glenn maxwell sets the record of the fastest ever hundred in ODIworldcup history.He broke the record of Aiden Markram which was also m
Batting Second Still Remains A Question for South Africa: Wasim Akram
In a sports show “The Pavilion” on a Pakistani media channel “A Sports”, Pakistan's former cricketers analyzed the South African cricket team performance in the world
Gill Broke the Record of Fastest 2000 ODI Runs
Young Indian batter Shubman Gill achieved a milestone. South African batsman Hashim Amla’s record of fastest 2000 ODI runs (by innings) has been broken by Gill. Back
England's Massive Loss Swings the Pendulum in Men's World Cup Standings
A few setbacks, a few comebacks and a couple of upsets made the points table intensely confusing.However, England’s agonizing defeat against Proteas has pushed them a
Shubman Gill is Fit for India-Pak Mega Clash
Rohit Sharma shared a big news ahead of the biggest clash between Pakistan and India.In the pre match press conference, replying to a question about Shubman Gill’s av
Top Order is Not Clicking, Which is Good Thing; Grant Bradburn
On Monday (9th October), Pakistan cricket team head coach Grant Bradburn explained some significant plans for the world cup. He showed a faith in Pakistani players. A
Matt Henry's excellent 3 fer helps New Zealand restrict England for 282
New Zealand have restricted England to a below par in the opening match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday (5th October) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Matt Henr