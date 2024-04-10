ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 News
2027 ICC Cricket World Cup: South Africa Unveils Official Venues
For the second time in cricket history, South Africa and Zimbabwe will host the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup (2027). Both countries previously hosted the tournament in
17 nations show interest to host ICC events
17 cricket boards have shown interest to host eight men's white-ball events in the 2024-31 cycle.The next FTP (Future Tours Programmme) has two ODI World Cups, two Champions Trophi
Like Bangladesh and India, Pakistan too interested to host 2025 CT
Like neighbours Bangladesh and India, Pakistan have also expressed their interest to host the Champions Trophy in 2025.After the board of governors meeting, Pakistan Cricket Board
ICC re-introduces Champions Trophy, 14-team World Cup
The ICC has announced expansion of men's global events after the end of a board meeting.The Men's Cricket World Cups in 2027 and 2031 will feature 14 teams and 54 matches per event
ICC mulls 20-team Men's T20 World Cup
The 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup might have 20 teams participating as part of globalising the game of cricket.A report on ESPNcricinfo has revealed the matter that ICC would like i
Plans in place for 14-team 2027 World Cup
Support is growing for an expanded Cricket World Cup in 2027 to allow the globalisation of the game.[caption id="attachment_162451" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Only ten teams