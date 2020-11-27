
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • ICC Cricket World Cup 2011
ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 News
thumb

'Happy to be part of the LPL's opening ceremony'

Choreography at a big event is Chandana Wickramasinghe's passion. His enthusiasm and hard work with his team of dancers could easily be seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Lank

thumb

Rule on the toss was changed after World Cup final 2011

After the toss fiasco in the 2011 World Cup final, the ICC has changed the rule for the toss, according to Ravi Sawani, the former Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) of the cricket's highe

thumb

" We have no reason to doubt 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup Final" - ICC

There has been a lot of controversary after former Sri Lanka sports minister alleged that they sold the 2011 World Cup to India pointing out the match fixing. International cricket

thumb

Sri Lankan police suspends inquiries on players regarding match-fixing

The Special Investigation Unit appointed for investigating the match-fixing claim on the Sri Lankan team revealed that there will be no more inquiries for the cricket players.The h

thumb

Sangakkara to appear before the investigators tomorrow

Till Tuesday afternoon Sri Lanka's Special Police Investigation Unit had no plan to invite opening batsman Upul Tharanga for the 2011 World Cup match-fixing inquiry but it was only

thumb

Mahela Jayawardena reacts to the match fixing allegation on Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardena reacted to the match-fixing allegation on the Sri Lankan cricket team by the former Sports Minister of the country.The latest breaking

thumb

Harbhajan delivers emotional speech after India's 2011 World Cup win

Team India won the coveted World Cup after 28 years in front of a tightly-packed audience at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, in what was the best thing to ever happen for India. India

thumb

Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at ESPNcricinfo's World Cup tweet

Former Indian left-handed batsman Gautam Gambhir posted a controversial tweet, quoting the tweet posted by ESPNcricinfo, cherishing India's World Cup winning moment in 2011.On Apri

thumb

Gambhir blames Dhoni for his missed ton in 2011 World Cup final

Former Indian left-handed batsman Gautam Gambhir recently made a statement, blaming former skipper MS Dhoni for his missed century in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.Former

thumb

Dhoni exposes the main 'secret' behind his cool captaincy on the field

Indian wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni reveals that he’s just like other cricketers in the cricket field when it comes to emotion but he also says that he knows how to control these

thumb

Watch: Yuvraj Singh trolls Virat Kohli on Instagram over a throwback photo

Indian national team captain Virat Kohli shared a throwback picture on Instagram on Friday but the other Indian veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took no time to pull up the leg of

thumb

Bangladesh's 2015 win over England named as the greatest moment in WC history

Another ICC Cricket World Cup is knocking at the door. So ahead of the World Cup, the global governing body of cricket International Cricket Council (ICC) is arranging different fe

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.