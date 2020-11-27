ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 News
'Happy to be part of the LPL's opening ceremony'
Choreography at a big event is Chandana Wickramasinghe's passion. His enthusiasm and hard work with his team of dancers could easily be seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Lank
Rule on the toss was changed after World Cup final 2011
After the toss fiasco in the 2011 World Cup final, the ICC has changed the rule for the toss, according to Ravi Sawani, the former Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) of the cricket's highe
" We have no reason to doubt 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup Final" - ICC
There has been a lot of controversary after former Sri Lanka sports minister alleged that they sold the 2011 World Cup to India pointing out the match fixing. International cricket
Sri Lankan police suspends inquiries on players regarding match-fixing
The Special Investigation Unit appointed for investigating the match-fixing claim on the Sri Lankan team revealed that there will be no more inquiries for the cricket players.The h
Sangakkara to appear before the investigators tomorrow
Till Tuesday afternoon Sri Lanka's Special Police Investigation Unit had no plan to invite opening batsman Upul Tharanga for the 2011 World Cup match-fixing inquiry but it was only
Mahela Jayawardena reacts to the match fixing allegation on Sri Lanka
Former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardena reacted to the match-fixing allegation on the Sri Lankan cricket team by the former Sports Minister of the country.The latest breaking
Harbhajan delivers emotional speech after India's 2011 World Cup win
Team India won the coveted World Cup after 28 years in front of a tightly-packed audience at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, in what was the best thing to ever happen for India. India
Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at ESPNcricinfo's World Cup tweet
Former Indian left-handed batsman Gautam Gambhir posted a controversial tweet, quoting the tweet posted by ESPNcricinfo, cherishing India's World Cup winning moment in 2011.On Apri
Gambhir blames Dhoni for his missed ton in 2011 World Cup final
Former Indian left-handed batsman Gautam Gambhir recently made a statement, blaming former skipper MS Dhoni for his missed century in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.Former
Dhoni exposes the main 'secret' behind his cool captaincy on the field
Indian wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni reveals that he’s just like other cricketers in the cricket field when it comes to emotion but he also says that he knows how to control these
Watch: Yuvraj Singh trolls Virat Kohli on Instagram over a throwback photo
Indian national team captain Virat Kohli shared a throwback picture on Instagram on Friday but the other Indian veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took no time to pull up the leg of
Bangladesh's 2015 win over England named as the greatest moment in WC history
Another ICC Cricket World Cup is knocking at the door. So ahead of the World Cup, the global governing body of cricket International Cricket Council (ICC) is arranging different fe