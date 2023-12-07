
ICC Awards News
ICC announces Men's Player of the Month Nominees for November 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the list of nominees vying for the November Player of the Month award. The month was an eventful one for the sport, hosting the

Rachin Ravindra crowned ICC Players of the Month for October

New Zealand youngster Rachin Ravindra capped his sensational first ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India by winning the ICC Player of the Month award for October 2023.New Zealand's

ICC announces Player of the Month nominees for August 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has today published the latest list of nominees for the ICC's Player of the Month awards for men and women.After a series of intensely compe

Nepal cricketer Aasif Sheikh wins ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2022

The game of cricket has alwaysbeen known to people as the 'gentleman’s game'. The cricketers gave birth tosome incidents that are exemplary in this game. Based on that, the governi

ICC Awards 2022: Complete list of nominees released

The International Cricket Council released the full list of nominees for this year's ICC Awards on Friday. The year 2022 has witnessed many exciting events including the Asia Cup,

Top three stars from Asia are shortlisted for the ICC Player of the Month May 2022.

Three top stars from Asia have been shortlisted for the ICC Men's Player of the Month for May 2022.Mushfiqur Rahim, BangladeshIt was a memorable run for Mushfiqur Rahim, although h

Afghan superstar Rashid Khan congratulates Babar, Shaheen and Rizwan on winning ICC awards

Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan congratulated Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Muhammad Rizwan after the trio bagged ICC awards. Taking to Twitter, the Afghan leg spinner paid tribute t

Four Cricketers nominated for ICC Test Player of the Year

Another year from calendar is coming to an end. Towards the end of the year, the ICC took the initiative to name the best cricketers of the year. It started with the announcement

Ashwin, Beaumont win Player of the Month awards

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin (men's) and England batsman Tammy Beaumont (women's) have been named ICC players of the month (February).[caption id="attachment_160772" align

Mayers, Ashwin nominated for February awards

Kyle Mayers (West Indies), Joe Root (England) and Ravichandran Ashwin (India) have been nominated for men's ICC Player of the Month awards for February.[caption id="attachment_1590

ICC introduces 'Player of the Month' awards

The International Cricket Coucil (ICC) has announced an awards system for every month, starting from this year.[caption id="attachment_157897" align="alignnone" width="640"] Shakib

