ICC Anti-Corruption Unit News
Bangladesh cricketer Nasir Hossain charged under the ECB Anti-Corruption Code
On behalf of the Emirates CricketBoard (ECB), the International Cricket Council (ICC) has filed charges againsteight players and officials for various violations of the ECB Anti-Co
ICC suspends West Indies batter Devon Thomas for corruption
West Indies cricketer DevonThomas has been provisionally suspended indefinitely after being charged withseven counts of corruption by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on beh
ICC charges umpire Jatin Kashyap
Umpire Jatin Kashyap has citedwith two counts of violations of the International Cricket Council's (ICC)Anti-Corruption Code on Monday, according to the sport's governing body, ICC
Spot-fixing in Nepal cricket, two players arrested
Nepal's two internationalcricketers have been arrested for spot-fixing in the recently concluded NepalT20 League played in the county. According to highly placedsources in Nepal, s
I was not involved in any match-fixing, spot-fixing: Streak
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak had been banned for eight years after being charged with multiple breaches of International Cricket Council (ICC)'s anti-corruption code two we
UAE’s Qadeer banned for five years for breaching ICC's Anti-Corruption Code
United Arab Emirates (UAE) player Qadeer Ahmed Khan has been banned from all cricket for five years after admitting to breaching six counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code for whic
Former Sri Lanka cricketer Dilhara Lokuhettige set to be banned for 8 years
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Dilhara Lokuhettige is set to be banned for eight years for corruption charges.According to highly placed sources, the 40-year old former all-rounder is
Streak banned for eight years for breaching ICC's anti-corruption code
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has been banned for eight years after being charged with multiple breaches of International Cricket Council (ICC)'s anti-corruption code.Streak
Dilhara Lokuhettige found guilty of three offenses
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Dilhara Lokuhettige is found guilty of three offenses under the anti-corruption codes of the International Cricket Council.In 2019 November, former Sri
LPL 2020: An attempt of match-fixing reported to ICC
An attempt of match-fixing in the Lanka Premier League is reported to International Cricket Council, even before the start of the tournament.Sri Lanka's brand new T20 league, Lanka
Former Sri Lankan bowler decides to return after ICC suspension
Former Sri Lankan bowler Jayananda Warnaweera has expressed his desire to return to cricket administration. After completing the total three-year suspension by the International Cr
Umar Akmal banned for three years
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has banned Umar Akmal from all forms of cricket for three years subsequent to confessing to failing to report match-fixing approaches.In a tweet, t