Ibrahim Zadran News
thumb

Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai star in Afghanistan's series clinching win

Afghanistan beat Ireland by 57 runs on Tuesday (19th March) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium to seal the series by 2-1. A fine 72 run innings from Ibrahim Zadran and 4 fer from Azmatolla

thumb

Mark Adair's maiden fifer gives Ireland edge after day one in Abu Dhabi test

Ireland on top after day 1 in Abu Dhabi test on Wednesday (28th February). A fiery fifer from Mark Adair aided them to restrict Afghanistan for a measly 155. In reply, Ireland have

thumb

Rashid Khan ruled out of India series

Afghanistan star leg spinner RashidKhan has been ruled out of the T20I series against India. Rashid Khan has not been involved in any formof competitive cricket since the 2023 ODI

thumb

Six-seven years we were waiting for this kind of game: Gurbaz after Pakistan triumph

Afghanistan grabbed a greatvictory by defeating Pakistan in the 22nd match of the ongoing World Cup. The Afghanswon the match by showing their power with bat and ball. After the ma

thumb

The sky's the limit for both of them: Trott praises Gurbaz and Ibrahim

After an incredible eight-wicketvictory over Pakistan at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan headcoach Jonathan Trott gushed over his team. After their impressive win

thumb

POTM winner Ibrahim Zadran dedicates it to Afghans returned from Pakistan

There's no way the Afghan fairystory should end on the World Cup stage. Afghanistan has now beaten bothEngland and Pakistan. The Afghans earned a historic victory despite having le

thumb

We want to make this tournament historic for our country people: Shahidi

Afghanistan made the first upsetof the current ODI World Cup by defeating England. This time they defeated Pakistantoo. However, this victory of the Afghans did not seem like an ac

thumb

Inspired Afghanistan spring another upset as they beat Pakistan by 8 wickets

Afghanistan crushed Pakistan by 8 wickets on Monday (23rd October) in Chennai. Noor Ahmed picked up 3 wickets and Rahmanullah Gurbaz's quick-fire 65, Ibrahim Zadran's gutsy 87 and

thumb

Shanto, Miraz tons help Bangladesh win the do or die match in Asia Cup

Bangladesh thumped Afghanistan by 89 runs in a do or die match in Asia cup on Sunday (3rd September) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Bangladesh lit up the Gaddafi Stadium with their gu

thumb

Late heroics from Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah help Pakistan win a thriller against Afghanistan

Pakistan won against Afghanistan by only 1 wicket in a thriller on Thursday (24th August). The late herioc from Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah saw them win the match by a narrow margi

thumb

BPL 2024: Fortune Barishal sign Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran

Fortune Barishal has addedIbrahim Zadran to the team for the upcoming season of the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL). Barishal have confirmed the recruitment of Ibrahim through a pos

thumb

Shakib returns to top 10 in ODI rankings, Head moves to No. 2 in Test rankings

Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan jumped three spots to 10th in the ICC ODI bowler rankings. Shakibtook 4 wickets in three matches with an outstanding economy of just 2.88

