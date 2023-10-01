Hyderabad News
Mickey Arthur to Join Pakistan team In Hyderabad ahead of their 2nd Warm Up Match
Pakistan cricket team director Mickey Arthur joined the squad on Sunday ahead of the 2023 ICC World Cup in Hyderabad, India.With just a few days left for the start of the World Cup
New Zealand team arrives in Hyderabad for the ODI World Cup
The New Zealand cricket team arrived at Hyderabad Airport on Wednesday evening ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in India from October 5 to Nov
Pakistani team takes part in first training session in India
The majority of the team actively participated in the training session, including key players such as captain Babar Azam as well as Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf.The Pak
Pakistan- New Zealand World Cup warm-up match to be held without spectators
Due to safety concerns, nospectators will be allowed into Hyderabad on September 29 to see Pakistan playNew Zealand in a tune-up match for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The BCCI hasi
Hyderabad Cricket Association expresses concern regarding World Cup schedule
The ICC World Cup 2023 schedulehas undergone numerous alterations in recent times, but it appears that thefixtures may be modified once more. The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA
Report: PCB agrees to play ODI World Cup in India, India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
Both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have agreed on a neutral venuein India for their ODI World Cup encounter. Dainik Jagran cl
Hyderabad cricketer Virendra Naik dies at cricket match
Unfortunately, the casualty or death of a cricketer at the playground is not an uncommon thing nowadays. But the death news of a Hyderabad cricketer on Sunday stunned the whole cri
Rayudu gets good news after retirement U-turn
Ambati Rayudu who had taken the retirement from all forms of the cricket, has, however, after a few days, took back his statement about retirement and then showed his interest to p
Rayudu talks about his '3D glass tweet'
Ambati Rayudu, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after World Cup omission has expressed his wish to return to cricket for Hyderabad. The cricketer is likely to
BCCI shifts IPL final to Hyderabad from Chennai
The Indian Premier League (IPL) final which is slated on May 12 was shifted from Chennai to Hyderabad venue after the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) failed to get the necess
Hyderabad most likely to host India-Bangladesh Test
Bangladesh are scheduled to play the one-off Test against number one ranked Test side India starting from 9 February at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad. There have been concerns ab