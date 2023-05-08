Henry Shipley News
Will Young's 87 before Shipley's 3 wicket haul helps New Zealand clinch the fifth ODI
New Zealand won the final ODI by 47 runs and avoided the clean sweep as Pakistan won the ODI series by 4-1. New Zealand electing to bat first Kiwis had a brisk start. Credit to Wil
Henry Shipley's maiden five wicket haul thump the Lankans
New Zealand thrashed the Lankans with a thumping win by 198 runs in their first ODI of the series. New Zealand completely dismantled the Asian lions, didn't even give a single chan
Bracewell's 140 not enough for New Zealand after Gill's record double-century
Shubman Gill's record double-centuryled India to a huge total. But in the chase, Michael Bracewell gave India thescare. 20 runs were required in the last over. Centurion Bracewell
Santner to lead New Zealand in India T20Is, Ben Lister earns maiden call-up
New Zealand have announced a15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against India. Despite theabsence of experienced cricketers Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, the squad i