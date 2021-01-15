
Hayden Walsh Jr News
thumb

Hayden Walsh Jr tests positive in Dhaka, to miss Bangladesh ODIs

West Indies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of series against Bangladesh and will be missing the ODIs.[caption id="attachment_157297" align="alig

thumb

West Indies announce squads, no Holder-Pollard

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has named Test and ODI squads for tour of Bangladesh in January-February.Speculations turn out to be true as regular Test and ODI captains Jason Holder an

thumb

West Indies announce squads for India series

Ahead of the upcoming series against India in December, the West Indies Cricket has announced squads for ODI and T20. Kieron Pollard will lead the Windies side in both the formats.

thumb

Gayle dropped, uncapped Walsh Jr called up for Afghanistan series

The leading wicket-taker of the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has been called up for the away series against Afghanistan.Hayden Walsh Jr. has got an instant rew

