Hassan Ali News
Aamer Jamal to play for Warwickshire
Warwickshire have secured all-rounder Aamer Jamal on a multi-format contract until the end of July, following his exclusion from Pakistan's ongoing T20I series against New Zealand.
Hassan Ali re-signs Warwickshire for County Championship 2024
Warwickshire County Cricket Club has re-signed Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali for the upcoming 2024 County Championship season.Warwickshire have agreed a deal with Hassan Ali to bring t
Hassan Ali undergoes finger surgery during LPL 2023
Right arm pacer Hasan Ali has had finger surgery after suffering an injury while playing for Dambulla Aura in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) play-off game against Galle Titans.Paki
8 Pakistani cricketers will join UK's T20 Vitality Blast
Up to eight Pakistani players will appear in this year's edition of the Vitality Blast, which is due to start at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham from Saturday (today).This will be
Hasan Ali wants full-strength Australia to tour Pakistan
KARACHI: Pacer Hasan Ali would love to play against a full-strength Australian side when they visit Pakistan next month for a three-day Test and one-day international series, as we
Live: Hassan Ali picks up 5 wickets to stop Bangladesh at 330
Bangladesh were all out for 330, as Pakistan pacers managed to take 6 wickets in the first session of the second day.Pacer Hassan Ali picked up a five-wicket haul, which allowed Pa
Pakistan announce 12 man squad for Chattogram Test
A 12-member Pakistan squad has been announced for the first Test (Chittagong Test) of the two-match Test series between host Bangladesh and visiting Pakistan. A day before the matc
Dominant Pakistan complete series sweep
Pakistan have completed a 2-0 sweep over Zimbabwe following an innings and 147-run win on day four of the second Test at Harare Sports Club.[caption id="attachment_165076" align="a
Pakistan a wicket away from concluding Africa tour
The second Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Harare Sports Club goes into the fourth day with the visitors needing just one wicket to clean things up.Following on after a mere
Pakistan bowlers run through Zimbabwe line-up
Pakistan have the upperhands against Zimbabwe after the end of day one of the first Test at Harare Sports Club.Four players debuted in the match - Milton Shumba, Richard Ngarava an
Rizwan, Ali hand series win to Pakistan
From being levelled at 1-1, Pakistan have clinched the T20I series by 2-1 over Zimbabwe with a 24-run win at Harare Sports Club.Pakistan could not chase down 119 as they were skitt
Pakistan complete away series win in South Africa
Pakistan have won an away ODI series against South Africa for the second time by beating the hosts by 28 runs at SuperSport Park, Centurion to take series 2-1.[caption id="attachme