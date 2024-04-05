Hasan Murad News
Hasan Murad, Jishan shine in Shinepukur's thumping win over Rupganj Tigers
Shinepukur Cricket Club thrashed Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club. Shinepukur bundled Rupganj out for a measly 110 run. And then Shinepukur's two openers came with all guns blazing to c
Nayeem Hasan named player of the tournament in NCL
Spinner Nayeem Hasan has won thebest cricketer award of the National League Cricket (NCL) tournament. Nayeem,who has played 6 matches in 6 rounds for the Chattogram division, has t
Nannu exlplains reasons behind Hasan Murad, Hasan Mahmud's inclusion in Test squad
Bangladesh will play home seriesagainst New Zealand at the end of this month. Several changes were made to thesquad announced for the two-Test series. Chief selector Minhajul Abedi
Uncapped Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad called up for New Zealand Tests
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hasannounced a 15-member squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand.Pacer Hasan Mahmud and spinner Hasan Murad have been called up in th
India in driver's seat, Bangladesh face massive task to save match on last day
Bangladesh 'A' and India 'A'teams are playing the second and final unofficial Test match of the series atthe Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. At the end of the third day's pla
Three changes in Bangladesh A squad for second Test
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has made changes in the Bangladesh'A’ squad for the second four-day match against India 'A'. They announced thesquad for the second unofficial Test w
NCL 2022: Top 10 batters and bowlers
Rangpur division have won the24th edition of the National Cricket League (NCL). Dhaka Metro have moved up tothe first tier and Chattogram division has fallen to the second tier. Th
NCL 2022: Dhaka grabbed win on the second day, bowlers dominating in second-tier matches
Dhaka division have become thefirst team to pick up the win in the 24th National Cricket League (NCL). Theydefeated the Rangpur division by an innings and 62 runs with the dominati
Shinepukur stun Gazi Group in low-scoring encounter
Shinepukur Cricket Club has picked up an important win against the strong Gazi Group Cricketers in a low-scoring encounter on Wednesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in
Disciplined bowling efforts give Shinepukur first win
Shinepukur Cricket Club have beaten the favorites Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 10 runs on Friday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. This is Sheikh Jamal’s secon
NCL: Personal milestones galore on day 3
Shuvagata Hom, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Rahatul Ferdous and Hasan Murad have lightened day three of round two in the National Cricket League (NCL) 2021.[caption id="attachment_162271"
BKSP greets nine World Cup winners with Tk 1 lakh
The Ministry of Youth and Sports and Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) have given Tk 1 lakh as a reception and gift to nine cricketers who have won the World Cup for Bangl