harsha bhogle News
Gautam Gambhir Proposes Ball Manufacturer Change Amid IPL 2024's High-Scoring Matches
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season has been an incredible to watch so far, with teams regularly setting new records for scoring. But in amid all of the excitement around
Lee - Bhogle want Dhoni to bat up the order
Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs on Sunday (31st March). Fifties from David Warner and Rishabh Pant and a brilliant spell from Mukesh have taken DC overcome CSK.
Big call to be without Shaheen Afridi for the Sydney Test: Harsha Bhogle
Who is Pakistan's number-onepacer at the moment? If you ask this question, anyone will close their eyes andsay the name of Shaheen Shah Afridi. It is not wrong to say that Shaheen
Shakib Al Hasan in Aakash Chopra's ODI team of the year
Another year is over, new year2024 on the calendar pages. 2023 records are being analyzed, discussed, and talkedabout. In continuation of this, India's cricket analyst Aakash Chopr
Sometimes the spider gets trapped in its own web: Harsha Bhogle takes a dig at Bangladesh
India's popular commentatorHarsha Bhogle trolls the Bangladesh team after the defeat in the second Testagainst New Zealand. Hosts Bangladesh lost against New Zealand by 4 wickets o
India should fancy their chances in semi-final against New Zealand: Harsha Bhogle
Hosts India are in their bestform in the World Cup so far. They have won 9 out of 9 matches in the leaguestage. No team has yet defeated the mighty India.India has played very stro
Harsha Bhogle to miss duties at India-Pakistan game due to dengue
Popular cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, often referred to as the 'voice of cricket', on Thursday announced that he has contracted dengue fever.The well-known Indian commentator
Irfan Pathan, Bhogle praises Saud Shakeel for impressive batting
Dutch all-rounder Bas de Leede took four wickets as Pakistan were bowled out for 286 in the World Cup on Friday, derailing an innings in which Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan hit
Harsha Bhogle previews Pakistan's squad for the ODI World Cup 2023
Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle has highlighted the importance of a solid opening partnership and effective spin bowling for Pakistan in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023.Bhogle ex
Harsha Bhogle warns teams to beware of Pakistan's pace trio
Renowned Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle praised Pakistan's speedy bowling after their superb performance in the first ODI against Afghanistan on Tuesday.Famous cricket commentato
Harsha Bhogle reserves highest respect for Ajinkya Rahane on Twitter
India's experienced Test cricketer Ajinkya Rahane displayed a great deal of character, calmness and composure in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Kenn
Rohit hoping for success in 'challenging conditions' of England
The ICC World Test Championship isknocking at the door. And after 1 day, India and Australia will enter the fieldin the fight to achieve the superiority of the Test. Both teams are