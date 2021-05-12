Harpreet Brar News
Sodhi suggests Hardik Pandya as India captain against Sri Lanka
Former India cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi has suggested Hardik Pandya as India’s limited-overs captain in absence of regular captain Virat Kohli in the Sri Lanka tour which is s
Chopra picks top 6 bowling spells of IPL 2021
The IPL 2021 has been suspended by the BCCI for an indefinite time and the fans are curiously waiting to know when the tournament would resume. As per several sources, BCCI is look
We were preparing Harpreet Brar: PBKS captain KL Rahul
Harpreet Brar became the main subject on social media platforms after he showcased his mettle with the ball against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedaba
Twitter reacts as Harpreet Brar dismisses AB de Villiers, Kohli and Maxwell
Punjab Kings' player Harpreet Brar was the talk of the town after his sensational bowling performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Had it not been for his terrific bowling