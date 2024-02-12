Hannan Sarkar News
Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu becomes Bangladesh's new chief selector
Finally, changes are coming tothe selection panel of the national team. Two selectors, Minhajul Abedin Nannuand Habibul Bashar Sumon, have left after being in the selection panel o
Tamim Iqbal manages 15 bats for U19 cricketers
A few days ago, the Bangladesh U19team won the Youth Asia Cup. The World Cup campaign is ahead for the youngsters.And before going to the World Cup, Tamim Iqbal, the former captain
Hannan Sarkar to become HP team batting coach
Hannan Sarkar is already in charge of selectorsof age-based teams in Bangladesh. In addition to this, this former cricketer ofthe national team will perform additional duties. Hann
Mehrab Hossain appointed for Bangladesh age-level selection panel
When Mehrab Hossain scored hisfirst century as a cricketer of the Bangladesh national team in 1999, no onehad an idea that anyone from Bangladesh could score a century. This former
No Ariful in Bangladesh U-19 squad for Pakistan tour
Participating as the defendingchampions, the Bangladesh Under-19 team's last World Cup was a nightmare.Batter Ariful Islam was brilliant though the rest performed poorly. Arifulaga
Rajshahi disappointed with Ashraful's performance
There is no big star in the team, so former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful seems to have taken away all the lights of the Minister Group Rajshahi. But he has failed miserably
Waqar Younis was impressed with Rana
Bangladesh premier League (BPL) is often regarded as the domestic talent hunt program. In the last edition of BPL, if it comes the point of outcome, then Mehedi Hasan Rana is undou
Dimuth Karunaratne advised not to lose heart
Former Bangladeshi opener Hannan Sarkar has a message for Sri Lankan captain , who, on Friday lost the wicket off the first ball in a World Cup match (against South Africa at the R