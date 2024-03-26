Habibul Bashar Sumon News
The batters could not adapt: Bashar
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh verybadly in the Sylhet Test. Poor batting was the main reason for the loss.Because batters often played unnecessary shots and the Tigers were unable tosc
New chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu visits BCB
There has been a change in theselection panel of the national team. Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu is going to takecharge as the new Chief Selector. Besides, Hannan Sarkar has also been
Habibul Bashar Sumon gets new BCB role
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has assigned another big responsibility to Habibul Bashar Sumon, the formercaptain of the Bangladesh team, despite losing his place in the selection p
Nannu, Bashar to get new BCB roles
Two former captains MinhajulAbedin Nannu and Habibul Bashar Sumon are getting a new place in the BCBdespite losing their place from the selection panel of the national team. Bothof
Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu becomes Bangladesh's new chief selector
Finally, changes are coming tothe selection panel of the national team. Two selectors, Minhajul Abedin Nannuand Habibul Bashar Sumon, have left after being in the selection panel o
I will not be disappointed if Rishad does not do well in the next match: Sumon
When leg spinners are dominant inworld cricket, Bangladesh is regretting it. Despite the spin-friendlyconditions, the leg spinners in Bangladesh are very low. The biggest reasonbeh
Nannu wants to continue his career cricket in future
The BCB selection panel'scontract will expire on December 31. The question naturally arises who is thenext selector? Or the term of the current panel is going to increase?Jalal Yun
Decision regarding BCB selectors to come after national election
There are three members in theselection panel of the national team. Chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu isaccompanied by Habibul Bashar Sumon and Abdur Razzak. Their contract with
Nannu blasts all critics
Minhajul Abedin Nannu is the headof the three-member selection committee of the Bangladesh national team.Besides, Habibul Bashar Sumon has also been working for a long time. Anothe
Bashar explains reason behind Bijoy's inclusion in World Cup squad
Captain Shakib Al Hasan will missBangladesh's last match in the ODI World Cup. He fell down with a fingerinjury. Anamul Haque Bijoy has been called into the squad as Shakib'sreplac
Bashar eyes Asia Cup trophy
The Asia Cup is knocking at thedoor. The fight for supremacy in Asia will begin at the end of this month. TheBangladesh team has started preparing for the tournament well in advanc
Bashar not worried about opening slot in Asia Cup 2023
Concerns about Bangladesh'sopening slot in ODIs have started to rise. Tamim Iqbal will not play in theupcoming Asia Cup. Apart from this, Litton Das is also a bit off-form.Tamim ha