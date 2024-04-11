Gujrat Titans News
IPL 2024 : [WATCH] Shubman Gill Expresses Frustration Over Umpire's Call in RR vs GT IPL 2024 Match
In a heated clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2024 season, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill found himself at odds with the umpires over a
Sandeep Warrier joins Gujrat Titans to replace Mohammad Shami
Gujrat Titans lost their pace ace Mohammad Shami for his ankle surgery. And now they have gone for his replacement in Sandeep Warrier, who previously played 5 IPL games. Sandeep Wa
Matthew Wade to miss the first match of IPL due to his participation in Sheffield Shield final
Australian wicketkeeper batter Matthew Wade is set to miss the first match of IPL 2024 for Gujrat Titans due to his participation in Sheffield Shield final. The dynamic wicketkeepe
Suryakumar's maiden IPL hundred crashes Gujrat Titans
Mumbai Indians tumped Gujrat Titans in 57th match of IPL by 27 runs with the help of Surayakumer's maiden IPL hundred. After being put into bat first, Mumbai Indian's saw a flying