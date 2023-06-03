Glamorgan News
It is about finding ways to score runs: Labuschagne ahead of ICC WTC final
The final of the ICC World TestChampionship is knocking at the door. Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne wantsto play his best in the match.Labuschagne has a great streak inTests.
Josh Hazlewood fit for WTC final and Ashes
After returning from IPL 2023with side pain, Josh Hazlewood has been given the all-clear and is now eligibleto play in the World Test Championship final against India and the Ashes
Colin Ingram signs a two-year deal extension with Glamorgan
Former South African batter Colin Ingram has signed a two-year contract extension with Glamorgan. Ingram, 37, will be one of the club's foreign players in 2023 alongside Marnus Lab
Shubman Gill scores maiden century in county cricket against Sussex
Indian batter Shubman Gill continued his impressive run in the ongoing County Championship as he smashed the first century while representing Glamorgan.Indian batter Shubman Gill h
Shubman Gill to play for Glamorgan in County Championship
Shubman Gill is ready to make his county cricket debut. As he will play for Glamorgan Cricket Club in the upcoming LV= Insurance County Championship.22-year-old Gill is known for h
Watch: Glamorgan pull off the ropes from the jaws of defeat in last ball
Nowadays, the cricket fraternity has seen several thrilling finishes especially those that transpire in the final over. The ongoing edition of the T20 Blast 2021 has produced notab
Watch: Phillips hits an astonishing reverse-sweep six in County cricket
It takes brains and brawns to execute a different type of shot during the passage of the play. There are several skilled batsmen in the present era where they rely on power while h
Samit Patel joins Glamorgan
England cricketer Samit Patel has signed for Glamorgan on a red-ball loan deal. The all-rounder is set to begin his new short chapter with the franchise which is due to last only f