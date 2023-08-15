FTP News
England to host Zimbabwe after two decades
Zimbabwe cricket team is touringEngland to play a four-day Test match in May 2025. The last Test match betweenthe two teams was held in June 2003, more than two decades ago. If all
England planning to host Bangladesh for Test matches at Lord's
In 2010, Bangladesh completedtheir last Test series in England. In two consecutive Tests at Lord's and OldTrafford, Tamim Iqbal scored a hundred, making this tour memorable. It was
Bangladesh women's team to play against Pakistan after India series
Bangladesh schedule of 8bilateral series at home and abroad in Women's FTP (Future Tour Program) hasbeen announced for the first time. As a part of that, the Bangladesh women'steam
New Zealand delegation visit Bangladesh to inspect Sylhet stadium
As per the ICC's Future Tour Planor FTP, Bangladesh will play the last bilateral series against New Zealandbefore the World Cup. There will be three ODIs in the series to be held a
BCB looking to manage workload of players in busy schedule
International Cricket Council (ICC)has released the Future Tours Program (FTP) for the next four years. As per theschedule released on August 17 (Wednesday), the Tigers have a huge
Bangladesh's FTP announced, to tour Australia after 20 years
Bangladesh will play all otherFull Members in the next cycle of the ICC Men's Future Tours Programme (FTP)for the period 2023-27, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced
ICC thinking of new Test format for non-WTC Full Members and Associates
International Cricket Council (ICC) is thinking of arranging a second division Test cricket for Full Members outside the World Test Championship (WTC) and Associates in the next Fu
lreland propose to host World Cup
Cricket Ireland have put their name in the hat to host ICC global events, which include World Cups and other tournaments. A report in today’s Sunday Telegraph has outlined how Irel
Bangladesh get over 150 matches in new FTP
Bangladesh will play more than 150 international matches in the new FTP (Future Tours Programme) starting from July 2018 till March 2023. India are only nation who will be playing
44 Tests slotted for Tigers in 2018-23
International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced new FTP (Future Tours Programme) for 2018 to 2023. Bangladesh will play 44 Tests in this period. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ পাঁচ বছরে ৪৪ টেস্ট