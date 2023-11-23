Former England Player News
Michael Vaughan predicts the winner of T20 World Cup 2024
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has boldly predicted that Pakistan could emerge victorious in the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.Former player Michael Vaughan believes Pakistan
Gill is the next god of Indian cricket , says Michael Vaughan
Former England captain Michael Vaughan praised Shubman Gill and said the youngster is the "new god" of Indian cricket.Former England captain Michael Vaughan suggested that Shubman
Michael Vaughan criticizes PCB for disrespect towards Babar Azam
Former England captain Michael Vaughan recently criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for spreading stories against Babar Azam in the middle of the 2023 World Cup.Former Engl
Alastair Cook announces retirement from all format of cricket
Former England captain Alastair Cook announced his retirement from professional cricket on Friday. The 38-year-old played for Essex for 5 years after retiring from Test cricket in
Michael Atherton predicts Pakistan to beat India in World Cup clash
Michael Atherton has made a bold prediction about the upcoming ODI World Cup, suggesting that Pakistan will end their losing streak against India and register their first win in th
Rohit Sharma will be Player of Tournament in ICC World Cup 2023, says Eoin Morgan
Former England captain Eoin Morgan has made some predictions for the ICC World Cup 2023. Eoin Morgan believes Rohit Sharma will win the Player of the Tournament award at the ICC Wo
Team India will be favourites for upcoming World Cup, Eoin Morgan
Former England captain Eoin Morgan has given his take on the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023, picking out the tournament favorites and teams to watch out for. Four years ago, England w
Indian batsmen should learn from Babar Azam, says Nasser Hussain
Former England captain and commentator Nasser said Indian batsmen should learn from Babar Azam and Kane Williamsonhow to play the pacers when the ball is moving around.Former Engla
Gary Ballance announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Gary Ballance, the former Yorkshire and England cricketer who recently restarted his career in his native Zimbabwe, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with imme
Eoin Morgan announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Morgan retired from international duty in June 2022 and has now retired from all forms of cricket. "I loved every moment," said the former England captain.Eoin Morgan, who led the
Former England player Gary Ballance called up in Zimbabwe's squad for Ireland T20Is
Former England left-hander Gary Ballance will ply his trade in the three-game T20I series in Ireland. The southpaw has already played 39 games at international level.Gary Ballance
Former England player Jonathan Trott appointed as head coach of Afghanistan
Former England middle-class batsman Jonathan Trott has been appointed head coach of the Afghan men's team.Former England middle-order batsman Jonathan Trott was appointed as the ne