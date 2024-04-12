Fin Allen News
Adam Milne and Fin Allen ruled out of Pakistan tour
Adam Milne and Fin Allen are ruled out of the upcoming Pakistan tour, which is set to be commenced from 18th April and the tour consists of a 5 match T20I series. Tom BlundellFin A
Skipper Santner's 4 fer thumps Bangladesh by 17 runs (DLS) to level the series by 1-1
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 17 runs (DLS method) in a rain affected match in Mount Maunganui. Four fer from skipper Mitchell Santner and 2 fers from Southee, Milne and Ben Sears
Fin Allen, Phillips set up New Zealand's consolation victory in the series
New Zealand demolished England by 74 runs on Sunday (3rd Wednesday) at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Fin Allen's majestic 83 off just 53 balls and Glenn Phillips outstanding 69 from 34 ba