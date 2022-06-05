Farokh Engineer News
Kapil Dev to attend Sunil Gavaskar's 50th Anniversary of Test debut
Sunil Gavaskar, who made his Testdebut against the West Indies team at Port of Spain, Trinidad on March 6, 1971could not celebrate its 50th-anniversary last year because of the Cov
Former Indian cricketers criticize Pant's "serious offense"
Former India cricketers havestrongly reacted to Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant's action, who in theIPL match against Rajasthan Royals on Friday had asked his batters to walk o
Sunil Gavaskar's 50th anniversary of Test debut to be celebrated in the USA
Former India captain SunilGavaskar, the recipient of the Padma Bhushan Award, who made his Test debutfive decades ago (against West Indies at Port of Spain on March 6, 1971) willbe
'We were all 'bloody Indians' to them': Farokh recalls his experience with racism in England
Racism is prevalent all over the world and there are countless people who were affected by racist comments. Not just the citizens even the celebrities, cricketers and other persona
'Once the IPL started, the English are licking our backsides'
Former India wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer has revealed his County days as a Lancashire player where he faced racism from the English.Engineer went to play for the English County C
Kohli advised not to cancel paternity leave
Team India captain Virat Kohli should not cancel his paternity leave. At least few cricketers believe so.Following India's lowest score in the recently concluded Adelaide Test, whi
World XI players want official status to the matches they represented
Few World XI players, who played the so-called ‘unofficial’ Test matches against England and Australia five decades ago, want these matches to be given official status by the ICC.E
Sad to hear cricket's first corona death: Farokh Engineer
BIPIN DANIFormer India stumper Farokh Engineer is extremely sad to hear the sad news of death of David Hodgkiss, the chairman of the Lancashire Country Cricket Club (LCCC).The 71-y
Rohit Sharma reacts to Farokh Engineer’s controversial comment
India's stand-in skipper at the moment, Rohit Sharma expressed his stance on the recent controversial comment made by Farokh Engineer regarding the board.Farokh Engineer recently p
MSK Prasad hits out at Farokh Engineer for his remarks on Anushka Sharma
India's chairman of selectors MSK Prasad hit the headlines now as he had launched a scathing attack on Farokh Engineer for remarks on Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma. MSK Prasad