Fahima Khatun News
thumb

Fariha Trisna's hat-trick gives Bangladesh 88-run victory against Malaysia

Bangladesh women's team defeatedthe Malaysia women's team by a huge margin of 88 runs in the ongoing Women'sAsia Cup. With this victory, the Tigers won their second match in thetou

thumb

'Landmark victory to inspire generations'

Bangladesh's maiden win in a Women's ODI World Cup has headlined the day as it came against Asian rivals Pakistan who fell short by nine runs at Seddon Park, Hamilton.Bangladesh ha

thumb

Fahima stars to create history for Bangladesh

Like the men's team did in 1999, Bangladesh Women, in their debut ODI World Cup, have earned their maiden win against Pakistan. A stunning collapse in Hamilton hands Tigresses a ni

thumb

Bangladesh Women's team reach final of quadrangular series in India

Bangladesh Women’s Cricket Team have reached the final of  Twenty20 Quadrangular Series in India. They have confirmed the final beating Thailand in the last ball by two wickets in

thumb

Bangladesh women lost to Pakistan by 29 runs in first ODI

After losing the Twenty20 series, Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team has started the ODI series with another defeat. Rumana Ahmed-led Bangladesh lost by 29 runs in the first ODI of th

