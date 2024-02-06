
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Fabian Allen News
thumb

Fabian Allen robbed at gunpoint in South Africa

The 20-over franchise crickettournament SA20 is underway in South Africa. Caribbean all-rounder Fabian Allenwent to South Africa to play for Paarl Royals in this tournament. He was

thumb

Jordan Cox’s scintillating unbeaten 90 helps Bangla Tigers leap over Deccan Gladiators

KentCounty team wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox stole the thunder by scoring ascintillating unbeaten 90 and guiding Bangla Tigers to an impressive 20 runswin over Deccan Gladiators

thumb

Fabian Allen's career best T20 spell takes Jamaica Tallawahs to qualifier 2

Jamaica Tallawahs thumped Saint Lucia Kings by 5 wickets and 16 balls to spare in the eliminator of CPL T20 2023 on Wednesday (20th September) at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Fabian

thumb

Brandon King stars as Jamaica Tallawahs beat St Lucia Kings in first match of CPL 2023

Jamaica Tallawahs captain BrandonKing is the star of the first match of this year’s Caribbean Premier League(CPL). His team beat St Lucia Kings by 11 runs.King brought the same for

thumb

Montreal Tigers secure thrilling win, set to clash with Surrey Jaguars in Global T20 Canada final

Qualifier 2 of Global T20 Canadasaw the Montreal Tigers defeat the Vancouver Knights to secure a covetedposition in the finals. Their efforts with the ball were led by Abbas Afridi

thumb

Litton's Surrey Jaguars, Shakib's Montreal Tigers register win in Global T20 Canada

Tuesday saw another day ofexhilarating cricket at the Global T20 Canada at the TD Arena in Brampton. Thefirst encounter of the day was reduced to 18 overs a side after a delayed st

thumb

Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne star in Kandy Falcons' win over Jaffna Kings

In a nail-biting contest, whichwent right down to the last bowl, Kandy Falcons beat defending champions JaffnaKings by 3 wickets in the Lanka Premier League. Batting first, the Jaf

thumb

Debutants Morrisville Samp Army marches off in style trouncing Team Abu Dhabi to finish third

Debutants Morrisville SAMP Armymarched off in style by bowling out Team Abu Dhabi for a paltry 48 runs in 8.4overs to record an emphatic 79-runs victory in the third place play-off

thumb

Rashid and Allen restrict Bangla Tigers to ensure Team Abu Dhabi an emphatic win

Team Abu Dhabi spinners AdilRashid and Fabian Allen restricted Bangla Tigers to 74 for 5 and helped theirteam register an emphatic eight wicket win in the 24th match on the ninth d

thumb

Mustafizur flops on Abu Dhabi T10 debut, Pooran stars in Deccan Gladiators' win

Team Abu Dhabi’s sixth season ofthe Abu Dhabi T10 League started badly. Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman madehis debut in the T10 League in this match. Although he got flopped in

thumb

King powers Jamaica Tallawahs to third CPL title

Jamaica Tallawahs have clinchedtheir third Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title on Saturday (October 1)beating Barbados Royals by a big margin of 8 wickets in the final. This isthe

thumb

Guyana register second win in their seventh match, Shakib takes one wicket

Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan joined the team and saw his team Guyana Amazon Warriors win acrucial victory in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Guyana defeated Shaki

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.