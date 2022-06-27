England vs New Zealand 2022 News
England start Mccullum era by whitewashing New Zealand
Head Coach Brendon Mccullum couldn't have asked for a better start to his journey as a Coach for England, as his side clean swept the current World Test Champion New Zealand in the
Pope and Root hit fifties as England inch towards clean sweep
England are just 113 runs away from a well deserved series victory against New Zealand. New Zealand managed to give a target of 296, through the fifties of Daryl Mitchell and Tom B
Ben Foakes tested positive for Covid-19, Billings named replacement
Wicketkeeper batter Ben Foakes has been tested positive for Covid 19 while the 3rd Test between England and New Zealand is going on. Foakes has been ruled out of the ongoing Headin
England hold advantage despite Latham's 76
England are still on top despite a good fightback led by Tom Latham and skipper Kane Williamson. After the end of play in day 3, New Zealand are 137 runs ahead with 5 wickets in ha
Bairstow-Overton light the stage on fire against New Zealand
England yet again bring the flair of modern cricket in the format of Test, as Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton put on an unbelievable show to stun the cricketing world once again i
Daryl Mitchell breaks 73-year-old record
New Zealand all-rounder DarylMitchell has set a new record for most runs scored by a New Zealand player in aTest series against England.The 31-year-old has scored 482runs at 120.5
Mitchell, Blundell frustrate England again
New Zealand have finished thefirst day of the last and third Test strongly against England after the earlyblow caused by the hosts in Leeds on Thursday (June 23). The visitors have
Jamie Overton to make debut as Anderson ruled out of third Test
As England's captain Ben Stokeshas revealed a single change to the lineup that secured the series with theirfive-wicket victory at Trent Bridge last week. Bowling all-rounder Jamie
Trescothick tests Covid-19 positive, Stokes misses training session
A Covid outbreak within the squadfor England's third Test at Headingley has been played down by the team'smanagement after batting coach Marcus Trescothick tested positive for the
Mitchell, Blundell headline Day 1
New Zealand have finished thefirst day of the second Test in a strong position against the hosts England withthe help of two unbeaten half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blu
McCullum wants to include Moeen, Buttler, Rashid in Test format again
There may be room for Moeen Alias well as Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, and Liam Livingstone in England's red-ballsquad under new Test coach Brendon McCullum.After a total of 64 Testap
Boult likely to miss first Test against England
New Zealand star pacer TrentBoult is set to miss the first Test against England on Thursday (June 2) becauseof his commitment to the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan