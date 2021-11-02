England vs India 2021 News
Notorious pitch invader Jarvo 69 'offers to help' needy Indian team
Following two successive defeatsagainst Pakistan and New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup, perhaps TeamIndia ‘needs’ Daniel Jarvis, aka Jarvo 69 to bring luck for Virat Kohli's
"How Shastri can be held responsible for the Covid outbreak?"
India national team coachRavi Shastri is being madescapegoat mainly by the English media for the Covid outbreak which led to thecancellation of the 5th and last Test of the recent
Ganguly wants ECB to host fifth Test rather than one-off Test
BCCI President and former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly wants India and England to play the fifth Test rather than holding a one-off Test next year.The five-match Test series bet
Fifth Test between England and India called off
The fifth Test between England and India at Old Trafford has been called off after fearing the COVID-19 cluster in the Indian camp.India's tour of England is on the final page with
Eng vs Ind 2021: Start of Manchester Test postponed due to covid-19
Team India made a terrific comeback in the fourth Test against England at The Oval in London. After losing the third Test at Headingley in Leeds, the Indian national cricket team l
Shami fit to play final Test
Indian right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Shami is declared fit to play the fifth Test against England at Old Trafford.Mohammed Shami is fit to play final TestIndia are currently leadi
Buttler, Leach back for final Test
England have named 16-man squad for the fifth and final Test against India at the Old Trafford, Manchester which begins on September 10.The hosts, who are trailing 1-2 in the serie
Fox Cricket calls Kohli's trumpet celebration 'classless'; Jaffer gives an epic reply
Indian captain Virat Kohli is known for his animated celebration on the field. After the fall of every wicket, he simply gets pumped up and celebrates in a wild manner. The visitor
Compton admits he got it wrong after India beat England at The Oval
Team India scripted a remarkable win over the England cricket team in the fourth Test match against England at The Oval. Earlier, the hosts gained confidence from the victory over
Compton's remark on Kohli's fans goes viral after India's win at The Oval
Team India have made it a habit of making terrific comebacks in the longest and purest form of the game. This is precisely the reason why any team mustn't underestimate the Indian
India take 2-1 lead with final day triumph
India have taken the honours on the final day of the fourth Test to hand England a thumping 157-run defeat and take 2-1 lead in the five-match series.Seam bowlers led the charge fo
Ravi Shastri tested positive for COVID-19 in lateral flow test
India head coach Ravi Shastri has been tested positive for COVID-19 in the lateral flow test conducted on day three evening of the fourth Test.Ravi Shastri tested positive for COVI